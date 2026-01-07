‘What’s the most overrated ‘adult goal’ people chase?’ – 23 ‘achievements’ that definitely aren’t worth the stress

Life r/AskReddit

If there’s one things humans love, it’s piling unnecessary pressure on ourselves to achieve things that are ultimately pointless. And it’s a trait that has been supercharged by social media and the constant comparisons we now make with each other.

But, honestly, are these so-called wins ever worth the bother, once you’ve got a basic level of comfort and happiness? They’ve been discussing this on the AskReddit page after Happyotus posed this question:

What’s the most overrated ‘adult goal’ people chase?

And plenty of people chipped in with things that they won’t be trying to gain in 2026, like these…

1.

‘Turning every single hobby into a ‘side hustle.’ The internet has convinced us that if you’re good at something, you must monetize it. No, Sarah, I don’t want to start an Etsy shop for my paintings. I just want to be mediocre at something for fun without checking my profit margins or SEO. Not everything needs to be a business.’

–JulMayoooo

2.

‘The idea that you need to be passionate about your career and do what you love. Sometimes a job is just a paycheck that funds the life you actually want to live. There’s nothing wrong with being mediocre at work if you’re thriving elsewhere.’

–viedoklis

3.

‘I think there are things that shouldn’t be a ‘goal’ at all but just a pleasant outcome, like getting married or being in a relationship or having kids. People that are dogmatic about stuff like this and kind of force it usually create a disaster.’

–Ancient_Surprise_198

4.

‘Having everything ‘figured out’ by a certain age. Life doesn’t work on a schedule, and chasing that illusion just creates unnecessary pressure and comparison.’

–Life-Contest-1590

5.

‘Being famous. It looks hellish to me. Even when I fantasise about winning the Euromillions, part of that daydream involves how to keep such a win anonymous as possible!’

–bytheoceansedge

6.

‘Confusing being busy with being important.’

–skarface9

7.

‘Flying a lot for work.’

–Ok_Raspberry_seven

8.

‘Climbing the career ladder. Most of the time it’s just more meetings, more stress and still dead inside.’

–UrFavoriteCrush

9.

‘Having a job that requires you to work a lot so you seem busy.’

–idamarie_r

10.

‘Having kids because everyone else does. That’s peak overrated adulting energy.’

–Kooky_Asparagus_6428

11.

”Being your own boss’. People look at owners of already successful businesses and think that is what starting your own business is like.

Unless you are already rich and able to just pay other people to do all the work, starting and owning your own business means you spend every waking hour working to keep your business afloat.’

–EnycmaPie

12.

‘Getting a six pack. Takes bloody ages, it’s difficult to maintain and does not make you happier.’

–Exotic_Apple_4517