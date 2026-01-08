Americans wondered why they can eat so much in Europe and still lose weight and it turned out it’s not the food after all
Over on Twitter Americans – well, one American in particular – have been wondering out loud how they can go abroad, basically eat as much as they like and still lose weight.
Idk what America is putting in our food but I’m eating like an absolute jack ass in Australia and thriving.
Gut bloating is gone, digesting everything, body is hyper responding.
I would be done for a week if I ate like this for one day in the US.
— Vance ⚡️ (@VanceE) January 7, 2026
And not just when they go to Australia.
How many times have you heard of people going to Europe, eating pasta, bread, desserts, drinking 3 coffees a day, and losing 5-10 pounds?
American food is fked. https://t.co/bUuwuT8de8
— Vance ⚡️ (@VanceE) January 7, 2026
And there was no end of totally plausible theories related to what they put in the food.
I think it's the wheat. Glyphosate and Folic Acid.
— Oh Bother (@ohbother2023) January 7, 2026
It's mass amounts of sugar and carbs in every food in America + low quality meat that was fed with inflammatory and industrial food.
— James Bull (@thejbullmarket) January 7, 2026
It’s the seed oils
— Austyn_Texas (@TexasAustyn) January 7, 2026
Food regulations are crazy when they aren’t corrupted
— Vitaly Paskov (@VPStrategic) January 7, 2026
I don’t think it’s necessarily the food. Might be something else environmental.
— Tony Gaul (@TonyGaul) January 7, 2026
And we reckon that last person was onto something. And not just us.
You fail to mention the 25,000 steps you walk every day while you're in Europe.
This is the "Disney phenomenon".
I have clients who freak out about the crappy food when they go to Disney. I tell them to relax and enjoy themselves.
They're always down 5+ pounds after. https://t.co/sS285wlmxs
— Jason Helmes (@anymanfitness) January 7, 2026
Nailed it!
Plus people aren’t overeating out of boredom and stress while on vacation
— Value Chad (@valuechad) January 7, 2026
Bingo
— Jason Helmes (@anymanfitness) January 7, 2026
Just got back from Disney and I did in fact lose 8# even eating the trash food there
— Pratik Patel (@PratikxPatel) January 7, 2026
Yep. Activity trumps diet at Disney
— Jason Helmes (@anymanfitness) January 7, 2026
Not everyone was convinced.
Walking magically cures someone’s IBS symptoms from gluten intolerance?
— Brandon (@pl8tocave) January 7, 2026
And yet …
What in the fuck does this have to do with anything?
— Jason Helmes (@anymanfitness) January 7, 2026
You fucking serious? Your tone deaf post assuming this is strictly about energy balance and weight gain. Completely writing off the many anecdotes of improved digestive symptoms which have nothing to fucking do with walking.
— Brandon (@pl8tocave) January 7, 2026
Yes I’m “fucking serious”
I post about walking and how it burns calories.
You reply with “DURRR WHAT ABOUT IBS”
WTF bro you’re an idiot.
— Jason Helmes (@anymanfitness) January 7, 2026
