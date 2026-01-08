Kristi Noem tried to excuse the Minneapolis killing by claiming people are being trained to use their vehicles as weapons

Politics domestic terrorism kristi noem Minneapolis

America is under attack. (By a fleet of mid-sized sedans and minivans.)

Donald Trump’s Homeland Security chief, Kristi Noem, continues to do her best to frame the people of America as a vicious mob putting her precious ICE agents at great risk.

Here is Noem positing the wild conspiracy theory that there is a coordinated effort to train citizens to use their cars as weapons to execute terrorist attacks.

Noem: “People need to stop using their vehicles as weapons … it’s clear that it’s being coordinated. People are being trained” pic.twitter.com/idt8QEgWBb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2026

This is the kind of thing you read on Reddit threads at 3AM. It’s not the kind of thing a government official should be sharing with the general public as a statement of fact.

The battle between truth captured on video and lies and propaganda being spoken at press conferences continues.

At least Twitter is keeping track.

Weaponized vehicle?

She’s waving them through — on video. Noem’s propaganda collapses fast pic.twitter.com/1eyiM9tCWQ — | (@tweet4Anna_NAFO) January 8, 2026

Coordinated attacks? This was the glove compartment of the mother your agents just murdered @Sec_Noem https://t.co/ttgWQfKTlK pic.twitter.com/FaZjRilban — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) January 8, 2026

“… it’s clear that it is being coordinated.” pic.twitter.com/dvkc13ICDS — 15six (@the15six) January 7, 2026

It’s clear your fucking agents aren’t being trained at all — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) January 7, 2026

eddington movie of the decade. https://t.co/WzDzuAwckX — Sab (@sabooschin) January 8, 2026

They shot her in the face as masked men shouted contradictory orders at her. She died amongst the stuffed toys of her children. Now they burn her name and memory in the pyre of their lies by framing her as a trained domestic terrorist. This is what they will do to any of us. https://t.co/Mw2Cn6lPUy — Miss Gender (@girldrawsghosts) January 8, 2026

