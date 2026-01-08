Politics domestic terrorism kristi noem Minneapolis

Kristi Noem tried to excuse the Minneapolis killing by claiming people are being trained to use their vehicles as weapons

Saul Hutson. Updated January 8th, 2026

America is under attack. (By a fleet of mid-sized sedans and minivans.)

Donald Trump’s Homeland Security chief, Kristi Noem, continues to do her best to frame the people of America as a vicious mob putting her precious ICE agents at great risk.

Here is Noem positing the wild conspiracy theory that there is a coordinated effort to train citizens to use their cars as weapons to execute terrorist attacks.

This is the kind of thing you read on Reddit threads at 3AM. It’s not the kind of thing a government official should be sharing with the general public as a statement of fact.

The battle between truth captured on video and lies and propaganda being spoken at press conferences continues.

At least Twitter is keeping track.

