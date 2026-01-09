A Maga shared his vision of a ‘free Greenland’ and was brutally mocked all the way around the Arctic Circle and back

US greenland

Following the United States’ acquisition of Venezuela, all eyes are on which territory it sends its military to next, with Greenland appearing to be at the very top of Donald Trump’s shopping list.

And it’s got Magas everywhere drooling with excitement, despite the fact that most of them presumably couldn’t find it on a map (or indeed find a map).

And this American was so excited that he shared a vision of what a ‘free Greenland’ would look like on Twitter.

SOON the people of Greenland will be free. pic.twitter.com/5efVs2iz5w — George (@BehizyTweets) January 6, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Can’t be overstated how pathetic it is to have your ultimate colonial fantasy just be a strip mall https://t.co/HpsPa78qNo — The Serfs (youtube.com/theserftimes) (@theserfstv) January 9, 2026

2.

They are already free, clown. — David Cantone (@DavidCantone) January 7, 2026

3.

This is supposed to make America look appealing? https://t.co/AMnDl4ZsqF — DreamLeaf (@DreamLeaf5) January 9, 2026

4.

Nobody wants American slop https://t.co/mvoQrEIoB2 — NXT EU (@NXT4EU) January 8, 2026

5.

You guys gotta explore the world. You’re living a miserable fucking life https://t.co/5Ta5diQ7FL — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) January 9, 2026

6.

Free from what? Universal healthcare and functional democracy? — Kadi (@TheFl0orIsLaVa) January 8, 2026

7.