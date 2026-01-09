Politics absolute immunity JD Vance Minneapolis

JD Vance wants you to pray for the ICE agent who shot a Minneapolis mum, just in case you were wondering where his priorities are right now

Saul Hutson. Updated January 9th, 2026

The White House continues to respond to the fatal shooting of a 37 y/o mother in Minneapolis in the most heartless manner possible.

Instead of acknowledging and mourning the death of an American killed on camera after dropping off her son at school, the Administration appears intent on spinning yarns to shield its own from any accountability.

JD Vance certainly didn’t see anything wrong with. it. In fact, he thinks that type of behavior warrants unlimited protection. Here he is explaining why the ICE agent will suffer no consequences for gunning down an American citizen in broad daylight.

As if that’s not tone deaf enough, Vance had the audacity to implore his audience to pray for the agent and his family.

The fact that we’re all looking at the same video and the leaders of the free world are sticking with the guy with the fun and not the unarmed woman slumped dead at the wheel of her car  isn’t sitting well with Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2