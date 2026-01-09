JD Vance wants you to pray for the ICE agent who shot a Minneapolis mum, just in case you were wondering where his priorities are right now

Politics absolute immunity JD Vance Minneapolis

The White House continues to respond to the fatal shooting of a 37 y/o mother in Minneapolis in the most heartless manner possible.

Instead of acknowledging and mourning the death of an American killed on camera after dropping off her son at school, the Administration appears intent on spinning yarns to shield its own from any accountability.

JD Vance certainly didn’t see anything wrong with. it. In fact, he thinks that type of behavior warrants unlimited protection. Here he is explaining why the ICE agent will suffer no consequences for gunning down an American citizen in broad daylight.

JD Vance: “He is protected by absolute immunity.” If ICE agents have “absolute immunity” that means they can never be prosecuted for anything done on the job. That’s about as Orwellian as it gets. pic.twitter.com/3PvGUa4mSY — Micah (@micah_erfan) January 8, 2026

As if that’s not tone deaf enough, Vance had the audacity to implore his audience to pray for the agent and his family.

JD Vance: “It was a legitimate law enforcement operation. We were going door to door to try to find criminal illegal aliens and deport them from the United States … say a prayer for that agent … he deserves a debt of gratitude.” pic.twitter.com/AG9xU9Lyn2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2026

The fact that we’re all looking at the same video and the leaders of the free world are sticking with the guy with the fun and not the unarmed woman slumped dead at the wheel of her car isn’t sitting well with Twitter.

Step one: Become Ice agent

Step three: Absolute immunity — Tom: Shorter of Tops (@KingTomGG) January 9, 2026

Just when I thought this scumbag couldn’t be more revolting. — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) January 8, 2026

This is the opposite of leadership, @JDVance. It’s disgusting. We all saw what happened with our own eyes. Renee Nicole Good was a mother, a daughter, a wife, and a neighbor. She didn’t deserve to be shot and killed. I’m praying for her family. https://t.co/gndPgt1HTF — Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) January 8, 2026

There is not such thing as “absolute immunity” for ICE. It’s a term for shielding government officials from *civil* charges, not criminal ones. There is “qualified immunity” and the “Supremacy Clause” Both have their scopes and limits. Neither apply for illegally killing… https://t.co/pRwMgvPY4H — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) January 9, 2026

Vance priority: “How dare you try and make the killer feel miserable.” — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) January 9, 2026

@JDVance is a real scumbag. He defends murdering US citizens. No one who does that should be a in a leadership position. — DumpTrump (@DumpDrumpf20) January 8, 2026

