There was no end of brilliant Golden Globes roasts but this takedown of Leonardo di Caprio knocked the rest out the park

John Plunkett. Updated January 12th, 2026

It’s Golden Globes time again, where the big winners were Adolescence off the telly and the big screen’s One Battle After Another.

Host Nikki Glaser was back for a second year in a row, calling the ceremony ‘without a doubt the most important thing that’s happening in the world right now’.

And it really was one roast after another – see what we’ve done there – with no end of memorable moments, like this one.

And this one.

And this one.

But there was surely nothing better than this one, Glaser’s takedown of Leonardo di Caprio which managed to be both entirely predictable and yet totally fresh (watch to the end for the kicker!)

BOOM!

