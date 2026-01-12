There was no end of brilliant Golden Globes roasts but this takedown of Leonardo di Caprio knocked the rest out the park

Celebrity Golden Globes leonardo dicaprio

It’s Golden Globes time again, where the big winners were Adolescence off the telly and the big screen’s One Battle After Another.

Host Nikki Glaser was back for a second year in a row, calling the ceremony ‘without a doubt the most important thing that’s happening in the world right now’.

And it really was one roast after another – see what we’ve done there – with no end of memorable moments, like this one.

LOL Nikki Glaser is killing her Golden Globes monologue “Ariana Grande, I could listen to you sing the phone book. Grab the one Kevin Hart is sitting on.” pic.twitter.com/qAbZWLOIwP — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 12, 2026

And this one.

“There are so many A-Lister’s here & by A- List I mean A LIST THAT HAS BEEN HEAVILY REDACTED”

– Nikki Glaser hosting the Golden Globes w/ Epstein Jokes

She then said the award for best editing goes to THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT & BASHES CBS. pic.twitter.com/6hs7GkcxOE — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) January 12, 2026

And this one.

But there was surely nothing better than this one, Glaser’s takedown of Leonardo di Caprio which managed to be both entirely predictable and yet totally fresh (watch to the end for the kicker!)

omg Leo DiCaprio’s reactions to all of Nikki Glaser’s jokes about him at the Golden Globes LOL “What a career you’ve had. The most impressive thing is that you’ve been able to accomplish all of this before your girlfriend turned 30.” pic.twitter.com/2yZlOWHOkS — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 12, 2026

BOOM!

Leo be like pic.twitter.com/H2U7zlZXmC — Brandon Doyle (@Brandondoyle) January 12, 2026

My favorite part is after this joke, where she acknowledges it’s done so much but it’s basically the only thing she could find about him — blergh blergh coff coff ough ough blergh (@Sumuluma) January 12, 2026

leo’s face was pure pain lol — Max (@maxominog) January 12, 2026

the much funnier part was after that joke — ✨ (@knivesnhoney) January 12, 2026

