Neil deGrasse Tyson’s hilarious struggle to cope with these unhinged Maga science questions is straight from the hall of fame

Science MAGA Neil deGrasse Tyson

A 2024 episode of the Daily Show saw Ronny Chieng interview Astrophysicist and promoter of science, Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Using genuine tweets and claims from members of the Republican Party, he presented it as though it were a public Q&A on science – though, as we have all seen, the people in question prefer to get their science from QAnon, YouTube, or that guy who shouts at pigeons because they’re not American enough.

Let’s see how he got on.

We need to see those questions once again – with a reminder that they’re all based on things Trump and his close allies have actually said.

“Can wind turbines cause cancer?”

President Trump Answer: No! “Why can’t we drink raw milk?”

RFK Jr. Answer: You can drink anything that’s liquid. It’s just whether you care whether you die or get sick at the end. “Is there a pill that can reverse the effects of the Covid 19 vaccine?”

Kash Patel Answer: Why would you want to do that? You’d do that so that you can die from the virus. (Also – not that he knows of.) “Can the government manipulate the weather with Jewish space lasers?”

‘Anonymous congresswoman’ (Marjorie Taylor-Greene) Answer: A laser will function as lasers do no matter the religion of who invokes it.

To worry that lasers could affect the weather, while we are simultaneously pumping CO2 into the atmosphere, possibly irreversibly changing the weather, seems to me to be a completely misguided, misprioritised sense of the world.

The answer’s ‘no’.

TikTok users, like the studio audience, almost facepalmed themselves into the 22nd century.

1.

“You can drink anything that’s liquid” technically correct.

Tholaran

2.

I remember learning about pasteurization in elementary school…

Ronny

3.

The trembling hand after the raw milk question. That seemed very genuine.

Emily B

4.

This was so funny and sad all at the same time.

Kimcraft938

5.

I’ve never seen Neil glitch before like he did with the 2nd question.

ReddStarr

6.

Neil has had it with those people, he’s like let them drink the raw milk.

Tommy Gantois

7.

Yall… please pray for America, we’re beyond cooked.

Lors spearslll

8.

I can’t believe they got to Tyson….and doesn’t he look a lot different from when he fought Jake Paul a few weeks ago.

DB Smith

9.

This is such a good segment. I love to hear him laugh.

oh my god becky

10.

Neil is the best at answering these preposterous questions.

bloodOrange3

John Y fiddle maker shared the sad truth.

We laugh yet these people are our leaders.

Three more years. THREE WHOLE YEARS.

via GIPHY

READ MORE

Neil deGrasse Tyson’s answer to a daft space travel question was an out-of-this-world dad joke

Source Daily Show Image Screengrab