US ice Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt offloaded the full force of the White House on ICE shooting victim Renee Good and it sent people properly mad

Saul Hutson. Updated January 13th, 2026

To see how the White House continues to handle the very delicate incident last week in Minneapolis where Renee Good was murdered, let’s check in with Karoline Leavitt.

Here is how Leavitt described Good, who had just dropped her child off at school and was last filmed telling an ICE agent that she wasn’t mad.

Hmmm, that doesn’t seem to line up with the footage people have seen online.

Maybe she just misspoke? Let’s hear what she said later that same day.

New dictionary definition of ‘doubled down’ just landed, with the killing currently investigation and the officer not suspected of wrongdoing. But a ‘deranged lunatic’? Here’s exactly what people made of that online.

