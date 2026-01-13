Karoline Leavitt offloaded the full force of the White House on ICE shooting victim Renee Good and it sent people properly mad

US ice Karoline Leavitt

To see how the White House continues to handle the very delicate incident last week in Minneapolis where Renee Good was murdered, let’s check in with Karoline Leavitt.

Here is how Leavitt described Good, who had just dropped her child off at school and was last filmed telling an ICE agent that she wasn’t mad.

FOX NEWS: The officer involved in the Minneapolis shooting — does the president stand fully behind him? Does he think his action were justified? LEAVITT: Absolutely. President Trump was right about this all along. This deranged lunatic woman was trying to ram him over with her… pic.twitter.com/qPlXlyqPgR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2026

Hmmm, that doesn’t seem to line up with the footage people have seen online.

Maybe she just misspoke? Let’s hear what she said later that same day.

for the second time today, Leavitt calls Renee Good “a lunatic” and then she storms away from reporters pic.twitter.com/AYP6w4anxQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2026

New dictionary definition of ‘doubled down’ just landed, with the killing currently investigation and the officer not suspected of wrongdoing. But a ‘deranged lunatic’? Here’s exactly what people made of that online.

1.

This is some really, really sick stuff. They want to lie in such crazy ways like this when anyone who has functional eyes and can watch the many different videos from many angles can see this is absolutely insane made up nonsense. There is something really wrong with her. https://t.co/2deeMui2LK — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) January 12, 2026

2.

You piece of shit https://t.co/tLZDX8H9sa — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 12, 2026

3.

Karoline Leavitt is totally out of her mind. She actually said the ICE agent who murdered Renee Nicole Good was “brave.” Obviously Karoline has been drinking too much Kool-Aid and hanging around spineless members of the MAGA GOP for far too long. She makes Sarah Huckabee look… pic.twitter.com/8cIwYMBpEz — Feisty is proud to be a Democrat! (@FeistyLibLady) January 12, 2026

4.

BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt caught lying, calling Renee Good “deranged lunatic” and says “there is plentiful evidence to show that the officer was struck by the car,” despite plentiful video evidence contradicting that. She has zero credibility.pic.twitter.com/cl3mCxqOpF — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) January 12, 2026

5.

And yet we’ve seen the videos where she’s smiling at him and saying I’m not mad at you dude and then after he shot her, he called her a fucking bitch. Who’s the raving lunatic in that scenario? — Chrissy Chris (@ChrissyXris) January 12, 2026

6.

She’s lying through her lip filler https://t.co/JDX06kCFaN — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) January 12, 2026

7.