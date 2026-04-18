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Trump supporter Caitlyn Jenner is upset she can’t use her passport anymore due to Trump’s anti-trans policies – 15 people relishing this episode of keeping up with the karma

Michael White. Updated April 18th, 2026

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Break out your tiniest of violins.

Caitlyn Jenner, one of the world’s most famous trans women and a member of the Kardashian clan, has been talking about how she has been affected by the Trump administration’s anti-trans policies.

Jenner, who remains a vocal Donald Trump supporter, told Tomi Lahren she cant travel internationally on her passport anymore. That’s because last November, the Supreme Court approved a Trump administration policy that restricted passport sex markers to male or female, corresponding to an individual’s sex at birth.

She told Lahren: “What do I do? This is a safety factor. I can’t travel internationally anymore. I can’t use my passport.”

Jenner also revealed that she appealed to Trump directly for help, to no avail.

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Of course, the terrible reality of this is that the cruel policy affects so many trans people in the US who do not have Jenner’s wealth and status.

And people were more than happy to point out the karmic retribution Jenner is receiving for supporting a man and a party that never made any secret of wanting to strip her of her rights.

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Source: Twitter/X/Newsweek