Trump supporter Caitlyn Jenner is upset she can’t use her passport anymore due to Trump’s anti-trans policies – 15 people relishing this episode of keeping up with the karma

Entertainment caitlyn jenner donald trump

Break out your tiniest of violins.

Caitlyn Jenner, one of the world’s most famous trans women and a member of the Kardashian clan, has been talking about how she has been affected by the Trump administration’s anti-trans policies.

"I can’t travel internationally anymore. I can’t use my passport," Caitlyn Jenner told Tomi Lahren in a recent interview. https://t.co/5mRCyGydOC — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 17, 2026

Jenner, who remains a vocal Donald Trump supporter, told Tomi Lahren she cant travel internationally on her passport anymore. That’s because last November, the Supreme Court approved a Trump administration policy that restricted passport sex markers to male or female, corresponding to an individual’s sex at birth.

She told Lahren: “What do I do? This is a safety factor. I can’t travel internationally anymore. I can’t use my passport.”

Jenner also revealed that she appealed to Trump directly for help, to no avail.

Caitlyn Jenner cries out to Donald Trump whom she happily voted saying she can't travel after her passport gender was changed from FEMALE to MALE. pic.twitter.com/ZWvrqIHdLL — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) April 17, 2026

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Caitlyn Jenner reveals she can no longer travel internationally after her renewed passport was returned with a male gender marker under Trump’s passport policy. She wrote a letter to Trump asking for help but has yet to receive a response. pic.twitter.com/OhiYbVBazT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 18, 2026

Of course, the terrible reality of this is that the cruel policy affects so many trans people in the US who do not have Jenner’s wealth and status.

And people were more than happy to point out the karmic retribution Jenner is receiving for supporting a man and a party that never made any secret of wanting to strip her of her rights.

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Donald Trump deadnamed her and told her he'd take away her rights and then did it and she still supported him https://t.co/r9S1d3Ao81 — The Serfs (youtube.com/theserftimes) (@theserfstv) April 17, 2026

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Sorry but you get what you vote for. pic.twitter.com/E7PvE9Fdy6 — Susie…..An American Voter (@susie_lastname) April 17, 2026

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This is what happens when you vote against your own best interests. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lfbVInWh7Z — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) April 17, 2026

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Well well if it isn't the consequences of her own actions pic.twitter.com/fbJ2VG2uzC — 🌈ดร. ยูซุฟ 👨🏽‍⚕️ (@offcialsbbh) April 17, 2026

7.

“Just make an exception for me.” pic.twitter.com/2bTCQscn69 — Mr. Christopher (@iamalmostlegend) April 17, 2026

8.

You made your bed, now lie in it, bitch. https://t.co/OkVVJCvF0S — Jason Reid (@JasonReidx) April 17, 2026

9.

You got what you voted for https://t.co/0eUcoX6zZS — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) April 18, 2026

10.

Huh. If only you were warned https://t.co/b9SKV6tCiX — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) April 17, 2026

11.

This is what happens when we stay silent until fascism affects us. https://t.co/VvAnTBz20R — Human Rights Campaign Rapid Response (@HRC) April 17, 2026

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Caitlyn asked the Trump administration "Will the trans rights be separated according to class?" https://t.co/L92lGHzaLF pic.twitter.com/HlOJHpTRQi — Goodnight Big One! (@TheKingofReads) April 17, 2026

13.

And still she won’t end her support for Trump. The cult is amazing. https://t.co/GdlhmtQ8K1 — Meacham (@MeachamDr) April 17, 2026

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Source: Twitter/X/Newsweek