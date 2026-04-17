US donald trump epstein

Donald Trump dismissed the Epstein survivors as ‘victims or whatever’ and it didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them

Saul Hutson. Updated April 17th, 2026

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The President of the United States appears to be trying just about everything he can to distract the public from the Epstein Files.

The big orange man has attacked multiple countries, dismantled the American economy, and put the entire globe on alert for World War III, all in the last 4 months.

And yet, the Epstein case continues to follow him around everywhere he goes.

Now Trump’s tactic seems to be to just outright dismiss all of the very valid claims and survivors.

Here he is belittling the victims who put up with untold abuse and mistreatment for years at the hands of Epstein and his vile circle of friends.

There’s nothing this man can’t make worse by opening his mouth and speaking from his (char black) heart.

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