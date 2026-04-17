Donald Trump dismissed the Epstein survivors as ‘victims or whatever’ and it didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them

US donald trump epstein

The President of the United States appears to be trying just about everything he can to distract the public from the Epstein Files.

The big orange man has attacked multiple countries, dismantled the American economy, and put the entire globe on alert for World War III, all in the last 4 months.

And yet, the Epstein case continues to follow him around everywhere he goes.

Now Trump’s tactic seems to be to just outright dismiss all of the very valid claims and survivors.

Here he is belittling the victims who put up with untold abuse and mistreatment for years at the hands of Epstein and his vile circle of friends.

Trump on Epstein victims: “I understand that the women didn’t want to go under oath. That’s what I heard. That the women, the victims or whatever, they refused to go under oath which was a little surprising. Melania felt strongly about it because she was accused that I met her… pic.twitter.com/c60FNEr1jh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 16, 2026

There’s nothing this man can’t make worse by opening his mouth and speaking from his (char black) heart.

1.

“The victims or whatever.” – Fucking prick. — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) April 16, 2026

2.

The reporter didn’t ask the obvious question of ‘when and where did they state they wouldn’t go under oath?’ We all know Trump just makes things up to make the question go away. — Jennifer Tammaro (@Jennanjack) April 16, 2026

3.

The victims “or whatever”. First of all — all of this is bullshit.

Secondly – fuck him. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 16, 2026

4.

Victim blaming now.. Not a shock coming from this pig — Rodger Williams (@kiddwikked) April 16, 2026

5.

Many Epstein survivors have testified under oath in various legal proceedings. Trump is blowing smoke. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) April 16, 2026

6.

Worth noting that many, many Epstein and Maxwell survivors have gone under oath in civil lawsuits/depositions https://t.co/RbqnsK8zoA — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) April 16, 2026

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