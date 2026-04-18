NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani unveiled his plans to tax the mega rich by hitting their second homes and it’s annoyed all the right people in the best way

Politics tax US Zohran Mamdani

New York City mayor – and Donald Trump’s favourite man-crush – Zohran Mamdani is making good on his campaign promise to tax the rich.

This week, Mamdani announced what he called a “pied-à-terre tax” on owners of luxury second homes worth $5 million or more. The tax will only apply to people who do not live full time in New York but benefit from investing in the city’s real estate market. Mamdani expects it to raise $500 million for the city.

Happy Tax Day, New York. We’re taxing the rich. pic.twitter.com/Wky2LFXC9W — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) April 15, 2026

Now, most people might think that sounds pretty reasonable. But of course, this sounds like Communism to some people in American life and they weren’t shy about saying so.

But don’t worry, they had plenty of defenders of the plan to push back against their hysterics.

1.

This smarmy Marxist doesn't see taxes primarily as a way to provide necessary public services. He sees them as revenge. He celebrates the confiscation of wealth he did nothing to earn. This is pure class envy, and it's hideous. https://t.co/bfShrXuDzp — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 16, 2026

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The MAGA movement is unique. Its ideologists imply the poor have to become even poorer so the rich can have more money. Why someone would oppose a tax on unused luxury apartments is beyond me. https://t.co/b3yDJjqrY9 — Volodymyr Tretyak (@VolodyaTretyak) April 17, 2026

4.

Best communicator on the left anywhere in the world right now. And it’s just how he’s saying it- he actually has something to say. https://t.co/Laj606AB91 — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) April 16, 2026

5.

Mamdani: if you have a house in NYC that you don’t live in that is worth over $5 million, you have to pay an extra tax on it

Guy from my grade school who is now a Suffolk County police officer: pic.twitter.com/kQOqXcGH3H — Alexis Pereira (@MrAlexisPereira) April 16, 2026

6.

somewhere out there there’s a dude who makes $20k a year who’s mad about this https://t.co/Lttuk2qp7Y — ✨☁️ ☁️✨ (@emmamurabito) April 16, 2026

7.

meanwhile we're here complaining about anyone who earns more than £35k a year. This is what taxing the rich actually looks like https://t.co/mNB2am1jEI — paulo the finance guy (@PauloNoggy) April 15, 2026

8.

the amount of broke people defending the super wealthy who have designed this system to rob them fucking blind is unbelievable. yall are cattle lmao. any kind of additional taxes on the super wealthy should be welcomed! https://t.co/qCrxTH7oXA — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 17, 2026

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If one of the scariest things you’ve ever seen is a tax on a second home that you don’t live in that’s worth over $5 million, then you’ve lived a very privileged life. https://t.co/QBpPP5ZAxe — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) April 16, 2026

10.

People who make 60k a year seeing zohran taxing private secondary property valued over 5m pic.twitter.com/yk8GZLcsWK — C (@fbgcon) April 16, 2026

11.

the cool thing about this policy is that there is a very easy way for the rich to avoid it: they can simply live in NYC full time instead of incentivizing the rich to leave New York it incentivizes them to *stay* in New York https://t.co/fq6cUYZBp3 — sam (@sam_d_1995) April 16, 2026

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Florida couldn't get better advertising if if paid billions https://t.co/e29RhFRKKW — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 15, 2026

13.

It's only for second homes so… I think these ppl already live in florida — James Flynn (@jamesfly) April 16, 2026

14.

i hate to say it but a 1% tax on property over $5m you don’t live in is hard to argue against for the average voter like, the solution is simply “actually live in NYC”, “what are you so broke you can’t afford 1%?”, and “well you could just leave NYC” all are ego hits none of… https://t.co/1HqyItyK4v — (@202accepted) April 16, 2026

15.

Hadn't actually watched this until now. Just saw a ton of the usual types freaking out about it. Assumed it was just generic statements about needing to tax corps more, wealth tax etc. But its a tax on SECOND homes OVER $5M and that's what all these people think is Stalin 2.0??? https://t.co/GgoiUNcdq5 — Larry J (@_LarryJ_) April 16, 2026

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Source: Twitter/X/NYCMayor