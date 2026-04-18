Politics tax US Zohran Mamdani

NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani unveiled his plans to tax the mega rich by hitting their second homes and it’s annoyed all the right people in the best way

Michael White. Updated April 18th, 2026

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New York City mayor – and Donald Trump’s favourite man-crush – Zohran Mamdani is making good on his campaign promise to tax the rich.

This week, Mamdani announced what he called a “pied-à-terre tax” on owners of luxury second homes worth $5 million or more. The tax will only apply to people who do not live full time in New York but benefit from investing in the city’s real estate market. Mamdani expects it to raise $500 million for the city.

Now, most people might think that sounds pretty reasonable. But of course, this sounds like Communism to some people in American life and they weren’t shy about saying so.

But don’t worry, they had plenty of defenders of the plan to push back against their hysterics.

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Source: Twitter/X/NYCMayor