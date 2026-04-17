Entertainment quiz The Chase

This incredible Chase answer has just gone viral again and you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate it (but it helps)

John Plunkett. Updated April 17th, 2026

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We’ve featured no end of comedy show answers on these pages – unintentionally comedy, obviously – but none of the others are quite so jaw-dropping as this.

It’s a moment from ITV’s The Chase which has just gone viral again for reasons which will surely become obvious. We’ve seen it before and we still don’t believe it.

To be filed under ‘you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate this (but it helps). And here are our favourite comments this time round.

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To conclude …

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