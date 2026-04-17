This incredible Chase answer has just gone viral again and you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate it (but it helps)

Entertainment quiz The Chase

We’ve featured no end of comedy show answers on these pages – unintentionally comedy, obviously – but none of the others are quite so jaw-dropping as this.

It’s a moment from ITV’s The Chase which has just gone viral again for reasons which will surely become obvious. We’ve seen it before and we still don’t believe it.

“Yeah you did, well done!” 😊 Her face! 🫣 pic.twitter.com/PUPxNmeFXe — Matt Casey 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 (@MattCas04807118) April 16, 2026

To be filed under ‘you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate this (but it helps). And here are our favourite comments this time round.

1.

He literally didn’t listen to either of them it’s quite impressive. — Lady Regina Windmill-Tilter 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@FemWrong) April 16, 2026

2.

Would’ve been the most watched episode in history after the scene I would have caused if I was her https://t.co/kJJUgl5Jy7 — HF ⚡️ (@HaileyFlemx) April 16, 2026

3.

"Hello?! Is there anybody in there?!" FFS — Webber (@pottsy136) April 16, 2026

4.

Would’ve been record breaking OFCOM complaints once I was done with that dickhead after that https://t.co/ZVk3OY4Dlw — tas 🌻 (@_tahs1n) April 17, 2026

5.

It’s the ‘well done’ 🤯🤯🤯 — Shapter 💙 (@shapter1234) April 16, 2026

6.

She had such self control! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Freddy C.🐝 (@FreddySky) April 16, 2026

7.

Oh I would be raging at him. — Margaret Anne (@MargaretAnne120) April 16, 2026

To conclude …

If David Brent did The Chase 😂😂😂 https://t.co/gZiDFpyn2M — Steve Baker (@SteveBa99880334) April 16, 2026

READ MORE

The governor of Mississippi took a bigoted swipe at the UK and these Brits’ magnificent comebacks will make you proud to be British

Source