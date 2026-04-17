Politics donald trump Iran

Donald Trump just said the war with Iran was going ‘swimmingly’ and it turned out he’s not waving but drowning

Saul Hutson. Updated April 17th, 2026

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Few leaders in world history have had the ability to confidently avoid the truth on camera quite like Donald Trump.

The US President took some time out of his busy schedule ordering McDonald’s deliveries to the White House to share an update on his war with Iran.

Mind you, this is a war that Trump has at various times declared “over,” “not a war,” and “a victory for America.”

Here is a new word we haven’t heard before in regards to the unprovoked attack on Iran.

In addition to the grossly inaccurate use of the word “swimmingly,” Trump claims that the US can “do whatever we want” and that it “should be ending pretty soon.”

If any of that was true, it deserved the applause it got in the room.

Unfortunately, anyone with a news feed knows that what’s really going on in the Middle East right now is anything but a relaxing splash in the water.

Even the Fox News heads on Twitter have had enough with the President’s deceptive descriptions of the attacks on Iran.

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