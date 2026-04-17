Donald Trump just said the war with Iran was going ‘swimmingly’ and it turned out he’s not waving but drowning

Politics donald trump Iran

Few leaders in world history have had the ability to confidently avoid the truth on camera quite like Donald Trump.

The US President took some time out of his busy schedule ordering McDonald’s deliveries to the White House to share an update on his war with Iran.

Mind you, this is a war that Trump has at various times declared “over,” “not a war,” and “a victory for America.”

Here is a new word we haven’t heard before in regards to the unprovoked attack on Iran.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “The war in Iran is going along swimmingly. We can do whatever we want…it should be ending pretty soon.” pic.twitter.com/4QYOXcNJtu — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 17, 2026

In addition to the grossly inaccurate use of the word “swimmingly,” Trump claims that the US can “do whatever we want” and that it “should be ending pretty soon.”

If any of that was true, it deserved the applause it got in the room.

Unfortunately, anyone with a news feed knows that what’s really going on in the Middle East right now is anything but a relaxing splash in the water.

Even the Fox News heads on Twitter have had enough with the President’s deceptive descriptions of the attacks on Iran.

1.

How is the Iran war going swimmingly when he’s said 10 million times that we’ve won and it’s over? How long is this going on for as it’s already been seven weeks? — Camille MacKenzie (@CamRMacKenzie) April 17, 2026

2.

He has no idea what he’s done. The world will be suffering from his incompetence for years. — Jack Allen (@Carlo_9000) April 17, 2026

3.

A billion dollars a day for nothing. The Big 🐷 was pushed into this by Israel and the Saudi’s. Even our own intelligence said bad move. Now his off ramps are closing and with advisors like Hegseth quoting movie lines we are fucked. — Pokey (@Pokey9526816868) April 17, 2026

4.

6 straight weeks of “we won the war.” pic.twitter.com/yNd0ll8cIH — Dale Gribble (@DaRealGribble) April 17, 2026

5.

Spare a thought for the families of dead soldiers having to hear how perfect it was. — Tuxedosrevenge (@tuxedosrevenge) April 17, 2026

6.

Same guy who yells at NATO for not helping him. — Tardis_lass (@Heathfeath45) April 17, 2026

7.