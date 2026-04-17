US donald trump shopping

Donald Trump said he’d ‘never heard of a corner store’ – 14 funniest and most on-point comebacks definitely worth ringing up

John Plunkett. Updated April 17th, 2026

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To the world – apologies – of Donald Trump, where the president has been doing his best to show some interest in the affordability crisis gripping the United States right now.

Specifically, Trump has been talking corner stores, a phrase it turns out the president has never heard before.

But don’t take our word for it. Here is the specimen himself.

And these people surely said it best.

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