Donald Trump said he’d ‘never heard of a corner store’ – 14 funniest and most on-point comebacks definitely worth ringing up

US donald trump shopping

To the world – apologies – of Donald Trump, where the president has been doing his best to show some interest in the affordability crisis gripping the United States right now.

Specifically, Trump has been talking corner stores, a phrase it turns out the president has never heard before.

But don’t take our word for it. Here is the specimen himself.

Trump: “Millions of American small businesses, including corner stores. What is a corner store? I’ve never heard that term. I know what a corner store is but I’ve never heard it described– a corner store. Who the hell wrote that?” pic.twitter.com/meTSMHxdX0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 17, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

born and raised new yorker, never heard of a corner store. never been a better display of how class functions https://t.co/Et2fpneb2X — charlotte linlin pls peg me (@bigsnugga) April 17, 2026

2.

To have lived such a privileged elite life that you’ve never heard of a corner store. https://t.co/eYpKicblR2 — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) April 17, 2026

3.

Headline: Man of the people. Champion of the working class. President Dr. Jesus questions the existence of corner stores. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) April 17, 2026

4.

It’s never been more obvious as he attempts to speed read this script someone wrote for him that he can’t stand the affordability subject and doesn’t even want to do this event because he is completely disconnected from the lives of average Americans and couldn’t care less. https://t.co/pa8K3ohWF9 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 17, 2026

5.

Rich boy with born with a gold spoon in his mouth has never been to a bodega in his life, and he’s from NYC — 🥀_ Imposter_🥀 (@Imposter_Edits) April 17, 2026

6.

Very strong “let them eat cake” moment for Trump right there. https://t.co/pNIZdP4iXw — Vatnik Soup (@P_Kallioniemi) April 17, 2026

7.