The White House declared the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open and ready for business” like it was some kind of victory – 14 people happy to rain on Trump’s parade

News donald trump Iran

The Strait of Vermouth – sorry, Strait of Hormuz – is back open to commercial vessels this weekend, after a 10-day truce was agreed between Israel and Lebanon.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, calling it “the Strait of Iran”.

"IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!" – President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xDQpCj8APe — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 17, 2026

Then the White House X account doubled down on the message, saying the Strait is “COMPLETELY OPEN AND READY FOR BUSINESS!” With the proviso that the naval blockade remains in place for Iran until a deal is done to end the war.

The Strait of Hormuz is COMPLETELY OPEN AND READY FOR BUSINESS! pic.twitter.com/bnNcLMnI6g — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 17, 2026

People on social media were quick to pick up on the strangely victorious tone of the posts, given that the problems with the Strait were caused by Trump’s war of choice to begin with.

Here’s a taster of the reactions:

1.

AMAZING!! $51 BILLION DOLLARS later, we are back to where we were on February 28. WINNING!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/s0XuzxPp4i — James Li (@5149jamesli) April 17, 2026

2.

$55 billion dollars later and we’re back at square one. Except Iran is $20+ billion dollars richer, our economy is cooked, weapons stockpile is depleted, most bases in the middle east are gone, and our allies hate us. Oh and a lot of innocent dead people. Masterful gambit, sir! https://t.co/emOivUNhD6 — gino.eth 💽 (@GinoTheGhost) April 17, 2026

3.

At least 13 dead Americans, 400 wounded, near-record high gas prices, and $50+ billion spent all so that we could be in the same exact position as when this war started. https://t.co/ZsOad2zmAe — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 17, 2026

4.

Er, you caused its closure by fighting an illegal war with Iran. — John Smith (son of Harry Leslie Smith) (@Harryslaststand) April 17, 2026

5.

Are yall celebrating? The Strait of Hormuz was ALWAYS OPEN!!! Americans have been killed and injured!! Children have been murdered in schools!! Billions of dollars wasted!! Billions in military equipment destroyed!! Billions in military bases in the Middle East destroyed!!… — Tanja (@WeSee2024) April 17, 2026

6.

You paid billions to open something that wasn’t closed. https://t.co/6iXXTO5CPd — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) April 17, 2026

7.

13 Americans dead, hundreds injured, and prices out of control for what again? https://t.co/3Nb3S54emT — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) April 17, 2026

8.

The definition of starting a house fire and then taking credit when you put it out. https://t.co/WebJYsu4Rk — Lavader (@Lavader_) April 17, 2026

9.

At this rate, I feel like Iran will have a trade deal before Canada does. https://t.co/yA6AihhGv2 — MBrant75 (@MBrant75) April 17, 2026

10.

11.

" Iran brilliantly weaponized the Strait of Hormuz, rendering US military operations useless. The Trump administration is now desperately begging Gulf allies to save American influence " Former White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel admits a total strategic failure.. pic.twitter.com/1dln37rnyF — Haider Ali (@Haider4PTI) April 17, 2026

12.

This is like locking your keys in the car and then breaking the window to unlock the door and wanting to be congratulated. — Mason (@masonisonx) April 17, 2026

13.

14.

trump has the IQ of a turnip – no offense to turnips worldwidehttps://t.co/4LsFlYJ1X2 — I TELL IT LIKE IT IS – LIKE IT OR NOT (@DawgzRuul) April 17, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/WhiteHouse