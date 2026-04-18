News donald trump Iran

The White House declared the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open and ready for business” like it was some kind of victory – 14 people happy to rain on Trump’s parade

Michael White. Updated April 18th, 2026

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The Strait of Vermouth – sorry, Strait of Hormuz – is back open to commercial vessels this weekend, after a 10-day truce was agreed between Israel and Lebanon.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, calling it “the Strait of Iran”.

Then the White House X account doubled down on the message, saying the Strait is “COMPLETELY OPEN AND READY FOR BUSINESS!” With the proviso that the naval blockade remains in place for Iran until a deal is done to end the war.

People on social media were quick to pick up on the strangely victorious tone of the posts, given that the problems with the Strait were caused by Trump’s war of choice to begin with.

Here’s a taster of the reactions:

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Source: Twitter/X/WhiteHouse