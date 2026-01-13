Life misogyny

We admit that we know nothing about the relationship status of the ‘author’, ‘coach’ and ‘money man’ who goes by the name of Master Togan on Twitter, but we can hazard a guess that he’s probably single, or perhaps in a relationship with an AI Chatbot who is beginning to have serious misgivings about him.

He uses his Twitter account to dispense truly awful life advice and dating tips for men, which, if acted upon, would likely see them condemned to a life of celibacy or indeed a spell in prison.

Let’s have a look at one of his recent threads in which he offers his advice for being more ‘flirty’ in conversations with women. It’s staggering stuff.

HOW TO TURN FLAT CONVERSATIONS INTO FLIRTY ONES When a woman says something dull, generic, or low-effort (e.g., “My day was fine,” “I like coffee,” “Work was crazy”), don’t just nod and let it slide. [Thread] — Master Togan (@Getinwithgame) December 19, 2025

Tease her lightly for it—it spikes tension, shows you have standards, and forces her to step up her game. How to Say It (Examples): — Master Togan (@Getinwithgame) December 19, 2025

1. Playful tease She: “I love watching movies.”

You: “Wow, that’s the most exciting thing I’ve heard all day ” → Sarcastic but light, makes her laugh and try harder. — Master Togan (@Getinwithgame) December 19, 2025

2. Direct challenge She: “My day was so nice.”

You: “Come on, give me something better than ‘your day was nice’. I know you’ve got more in you.” → Shows you’re not settling for boring. Forces her to invest. — Master Togan (@Getinwithgame) December 19, 2025

3. Playful accusation She: “I’m tired.”

You: “You’re boring me already? I expected more from you ” → Flips it sexual/playful, keeps tension high. — Master Togan (@Getinwithgame) December 19, 2025

4. Agree & amplify She: “I like pizza.”

You: “Oh my god, groundbreaking. Next you’ll tell me you breathe air.” → Exaggerates the boringness so she laughs and defends herself. — Master Togan (@Getinwithgame) December 19, 2025

5. Tease her as “basic” She: “I’m obsessed with (X).”

You: “Of course you are. You’re officially basic. Prove me wrong.” → Calls her out, then gives her a chance to redeem herself. — Master Togan (@Getinwithgame) December 19, 2025

Why It Works: 1. Boring = low investment from her.

By calling it out, you flip the frame: “You’re not impressing me yet.” 2. It creates push-pull: You’re pushing her (challenge) while still pulling (showing interest). — Master Togan (@Getinwithgame) December 19, 2025

3. Women love men with standards.

She’ll feel the urge to qualify herself, get funnier, or flirt harder to regain your approval. — Master Togan (@Getinwithgame) December 19, 2025

Key Rules:

1. Always say it with a smirk, eye contact, and playful tone—never angry or judgmental.

2. Follow up with a pull: After she responds (laughs, defends, tries harder), reward her with attention or a compliment. — Master Togan (@Getinwithgame) December 19, 2025

Example: She laughs and says something better → “There she is ” 3. If she gets defensive or shuts down, ease off—read the room. 4. Don’t overuse it. Once or twice per interaction is enough. — Master Togan (@Getinwithgame) December 19, 2025

Why This Beats “Nice Guy” Responses: 1. Nodding along to boring talk = you’re low-value and easily pleased.

2. Calling it out = you’re high-value and selective.

She’ll subconsciously think: “This guy doesn’t let me slide. He’s different.” — Master Togan (@Getinwithgame) December 19, 2025

Bottom line: Boring from her = opportunity to tease and raise the vibe.

Don’t let it slide.

Call it out, make her laugh, make her chase your approval. That’s how you turn flat conversations into flirty, sexual tension. — Master Togan (@Getinwithgame) December 19, 2025

If you’ve got the ick from reading that, then take some comfort that you’re not alone…