Life misogyny

This misogynistic guide to ‘turning flat conversations into flirty ones’ is a brilliant lesson in ‘what not to do’

David Harris. Updated January 13th, 2026

We admit that we know nothing about the relationship status of the ‘author’, ‘coach’ and ‘money man’ who goes by the name of Master Togan on Twitter, but we can hazard a guess that he’s probably single, or perhaps in a relationship with an AI Chatbot who is beginning to have serious misgivings about him.

He uses his Twitter account to dispense truly awful life advice and dating tips for men, which, if acted upon, would likely see them condemned to a life of celibacy or indeed a spell in prison.

Let’s have a look at one of his recent threads in which he offers his advice for being more ‘flirty’ in conversations with women. It’s staggering stuff.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

If you’ve got the ick from reading that, then take some comfort that you’re not alone…

Article Pages: 1 2