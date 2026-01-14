You don’t have to be a David Icke fan to cheer his frank and NSFW response to Elon Musk’s claim of humble origins – 15 people surprised to be in agreement

Celebrity David Icke elon musk

We’ve all seen or heard enough Elon Musk predictions to know that he doesn’t have a reliable handle on where things are headed. How’s that man on Mars coming along, Elon?

Anyone who takes the slightest interest in his social media will know that Musk either doesn’t have a scooby what’s going on in the world – or doesn’t want other people to know, which is why his X feed is packed with disinformation.

This clip from his interview with Katie Miller is a clear indicator that he’s not willing to share the truth about his past, either.

Elon Musk: "I did originally come to North America with like 2500 bucks Canadian, or 2000 US, one bag of books and one bag of clothes in Montreal at age of 17. So that is how I started out."pic.twitter.com/eW3O7FPlva — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) January 11, 2026

That may reflect how much cash he had, but it is not how he ‘started out’.

Firstly, his brother claims the pair of them broke their visa stipulations – making them illegal aliens.

"And then, I broke my student visa & was in the US illegally, but laws only apply to non-whites" or something like that pic.twitter.com/HGbOQZf7TS — VivaLaCoin (@VivalaCoinBTC) January 11, 2026

And here’s Musk’s father talking about how his son really started out.

Lmao literally went to school in a rolls Royce pic.twitter.com/HlbvtX4E1Z — TraderSZ (@trader1sz) January 12, 2026

Where’s David Beckham when you need him?

In fact, a very different footballing David stepped up …former youth and lower-league goalkeeper and sports reporter David Icke, who is rather better known for being a conspiracy theorist.

Bollocks – you come from a rich South African family that benefited from apartheid. My god, the shit you want us to believe. https://t.co/BVvV4Vs6rL — David Icke (@davidicke) January 11, 2026

People found themselves unexpectedly agreeing with the man who spread the rumour that the Royal family belongs to a lizard-like alien race – although, possibly not on that point.

1.

Even a man who believes we’re ruled by interdimensional lizards thinks Musk is full of shit 🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/kOujtRxV66 — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) January 12, 2026

2.

I can’t believe I’m siding with David Icke over something. 😂😂😂 — Joel Cardwell (@joelcardwellX) January 12, 2026

3.

Did I just see David fucking Icke calling out Elon's lies? The worlds upside down, what is happeninggggg???? When David Icke says you're full of shit you're on a different level bro. https://t.co/4x9BpFpv30 — Shay I I I 🇵🇸 (@ShayC1993) January 12, 2026

4.

The resistance is currently: David Icke

Wanda Sykes

Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura

Mankind

The French Foreign Office

Dan Bilzerian I’m living in a series written by the creator of ‘The Boys’ — Raul Kohli (@RaulKohliComic) January 12, 2026

5.

privilege can indeed distort ones perspective greatly sometimes — Kevihaiceth 💹🧲 (@Kevihaiceth) January 12, 2026

6.

🚨BREAKING🚨 I’m actually agreeing with David Icke on something https://t.co/MLbqJeOhlU — James Dickinson (@misterdickinson) January 12, 2026

7.

You know it’s bad on here when David Icke is right about something. https://t.co/PlrmdbwlSq — Matt Joy (@Matt_Joy) January 12, 2026

8.

The more I see of Elon, the more I wish it was interdimensional lizards that ruled over us. https://t.co/iVgbm6zgOk — BasedEgg (@BasedEgg1940) January 13, 2026

9.

Wow, to be called fraudulent/fake/a liar by the creator of the Lizard People Illuminati conspiracy takes absolute next level talent. Must take one to know one? https://t.co/aeSxI4fw47 — JimmyDanger (@JimmyDangerPX) January 13, 2026

10.

We’ve come on a long journey. David Icke worthy a retweet. Would you believe it? https://t.co/9gCZZH0iQ8 — Keith Hawkins (@keiththecamel) January 13, 2026

11.

Never in my days did I think I'd ever agree with Icke.. but here we are… https://t.co/wG1ZLwzqTD — 🏴🏴🏴Cucker "AntiFa" Tarlson Fella 🇺🇦🏴🏴🏴 (@stevefrench242) January 13, 2026

12.

Oh my God I agree with David Icke! https://t.co/7SsAClDtbY pic.twitter.com/NWGYmyeDND — Mike Ward (@badsciencemonk) January 12, 2026

13.

It’s a measure of how fucking bonkers the world has become when David Icke is the voice of reason. 😳 https://t.co/dXM0SlEGNM — Bert Swattermain (@BertSwattermain) January 13, 2026

14.

Probably Icke’s finest moment since his Coventry City days… https://t.co/4W4NouPFPz — paul simpson (@paulsimpsonHN) January 13, 2026

15.

Elon Musk "I had to get up in the morning at 10 o'clock at night half an hour before i went to bed" https://t.co/NfoUGRQTsR pic.twitter.com/Wch0QjOiei — Nowhere Man 48 (@48Nowhere) January 12, 2026

In conclusion …

TIL "broke" means having a diamond mine on standby — Doran (@doranmaul) January 12, 2026

