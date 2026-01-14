Celebrity David Icke elon musk

You don’t have to be a David Icke fan to cheer his frank and NSFW response to Elon Musk’s claim of humble origins – 15 people surprised to be in agreement

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 14th, 2026

We’ve all seen or heard enough Elon Musk predictions to know that he doesn’t have a reliable handle on where things are headed. How’s that man on Mars coming along, Elon?

Anyone who takes the slightest interest in his social media will know that Musk either doesn’t have a scooby what’s going on in the world – or doesn’t want other people to know, which is why his X feed is packed with disinformation.

This clip from his interview with Katie Miller is a clear indicator that he’s not willing to share the truth about his past, either.

That may reflect how much cash he had, but it is not how he ‘started out’.

Firstly, his brother claims the pair of them broke their visa stipulations – making them illegal aliens.

And here’s Musk’s father talking about how his son really started out.

Where’s David Beckham when you need him?

David Beckham sticking his head into the room during an interview with Victoria to make her own up to going to school in a Rolls Royce, just after she was talking about being poor as a child.

In fact, a very different footballing David stepped up …former youth and lower-league goalkeeper and sports reporter David Icke, who is rather better known for being a conspiracy theorist.

People found themselves unexpectedly agreeing with the man who spread the rumour that the Royal family belongs to a lizard-like alien race – although, possibly not on that point.

In conclusion …

Source David Icke Image Screengrab, Screengrab