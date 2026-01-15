US elon musk medicine

“Don’t go to medical school!” – Elon Musk predicts AI robots will make human surgeons ‘pointless’ within three years, and the chinny reckon is visible from space

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 15th, 2026

Elon Musk, the man hailed as a genius by his devoted fans – which includes Liz Truss, Andrew Tate, and himself – has an appalling record of making grandiose tech predictions that simply crash and burn …almost literally.

While speaking to Peter Diamandis on the tech-focused Moonshots podcast, Musk made another of those famous predictions, and it has all the hallmarks of being yet another future embarrassment for the richest man in the world.

He told the host that Tesla’s Optimus AI robot is going to make surgeons obsolete – and in double-quick time.

What could possibly go wrong with people giving up learning stuff? Seems fine to hand over responsibility for our health to robots that come from the same creator as the cars that burst into flames for no reason.

Scepticism entered the chat – not least at the man who charges people to have the option of switching off ads on social media might be pushing for free medical treatment for all.

Let’s take a look.

