A very rattled Karoline Leavitt called a journalist a ‘left-wing hack’ for the terrible crime of quoting stats about the failings of ICE – 21 scathing takedowns

US Karoline Leavitt

Since the tragic killing of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, Trump’s propaganda machine has done its best to smear the name of the victim and her wife, while seriously distorting the facts about Ice agent Jonathan Ross’s actions.

Taking a leading role in the lie juggernaut has been the White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, who described Ms Good as ‘a deranged lunatic’ who was trying to ram the officer.

She also mentioned a ‘sinister left-wing movement’ behind the protests, and that nonsensical idea raised its head again in response to a frank comment from The Hill’s Niall Stanage.

LEAVITT: Why was Renee Good unfortunately and tragically killed? REPORTER: Because an ICE agent acted recklessly and killed her unjustifiably LEAVITT: Oh, ok. So you're a biased reporters with a biased opinion. You're a left-wing hack. [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 15, 2026 at 6:46 PM

“Secretary Noem …said ICE is doing everything correctly. 32 people died in ICE custody last year; they detained 170K citizens, Renee Good was shot & killed. How does that equate to them doing everything correctly?”

Perfect question. Leavitt made a huge mistake in asking Niall Stanage one in return, then forgetting that there are videos of what actually happened to Renee Good. Niall Stanage’s response fits what the videos show.

The Press Secretary’s outburst and lack of an actual answer surprised nobody.

1.

2.

Reporter: How do you square your statement that "water is dry" with various instances of it being wet?

Leavitt: Do you know if it's dry?

Reporter: You asking my opinion?

Leavitt: yes.

Reporter: my opinion is water is wet.

Leavitt: YOU JUST REVEALED YOURSELF TO BE A BIASED LEFT WING HACK!!! [image or embed] — Hearsay (@hearsay.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 8:23 PM

3.

"Unbiased" is calling Ms Good a domestic terrorist who hit him with her car, 1 hour after she died, with no investigation planned. Got it — montereymair🫘 (@vivian27.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 7:11 PM

4.

5.

Never forget that without Trump, these are people who would never have been within a million miles of any job that carries serious responsibilities – and they know it. [image or embed] — Tom Nichols (@radiofreetom.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 8:16 PM

6.

It's time to stop referring to Leavitt as The President's Press Secretary and start referring to her with a more accurate title, like Press Propagandist. — Photoonist (@photoonist.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 6:56 PM

7.

One, I'm pretty sure that Niall Stanage is far from being a "left-wing hack." Two, the same woman railing about "biased opinions" from White House reporters is the same one who will place a MAGA sycophant in the "new media" seat to regurgitate the administration's talking points. [image or embed] — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 7:39 PM

8.

Or the reporter has eyes that work well enough to see what happened. — Cat Skoor 🌱 💙🐕🌷🌲 (@bluecatherine.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 6:48 PM

9.

There's no civility left. Them because they're acting in bad faith, me because I'm tired of their gaslighting. — guillotinewit.bsky.social (@guillotinewit.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 7:21 PM

10.

Congratulations Niall for getting under Leavitt’s skin with truth! — Noreen Folan Essenberg (@noreen900.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 7:53 PM

11.