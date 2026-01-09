Karoline Leavitt blamed a ‘sinister left-wing movement’ for the fatal shooting in Minneapolis as the White House lowers the bar to below sea level

Politics conspiracy theory Karoline Leavitt Minneapolis

It’s becoming quite clear that this current White House administration really needs a lesson in reading the room.

One of the President’s most loyal lackeys, press secretary Karoline Leavitt, stormed up to her pulpit yesterday to admonish the media about who is really to blame for an ICE agent shooting dead a 37 y/o mother in Minneapolis.

It wasn’t exactly the compassionate response a senseless death usually elicits.

Leavitt: “The deadly incident that took place yesterday in Minnesota yesterday occurred as a result of a larger, sinister left-wing movement that has spread across our country where our brave men and women of federal law enforcement are under organized attack.” pic.twitter.com/vPo7qRmm57 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2026

Well, that’s one way to look at it.

Here are many other (more rationale, empathetic, thoughtful) ways.

By declaring anyone that opposes his regime as “sinister”, Trump’s administration is establishing the advance justification for anything they do to American citizens moving forward. https://t.co/H0ONywW2Tq — ralphgarman (@RalphGarman) January 8, 2026

Thank you for explaining to us the murder we saw with our own eyes, Leavitt! Thank you!!!! — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 9, 2026

Orwellian and Trumpian are now perfect synonyms https://t.co/f2KNuJ2U5d — Facts Central (@StillDelvingH) January 8, 2026

She is just despicable. This whole administration is a collection of the worst people imaginable. — tern (@1goodtern) January 8, 2026

So now, Renee Good is part of a sinister, left wing movement. Horseshit and lies. https://t.co/rqj5f6DGuh — Doug Daulton (@dougdaulton) January 8, 2026

An innocent mother was m*rdered in broad daylight by the federal govt and their response is to make up batsh*t crazy conspiracies – we are completely f*cked as a country — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) January 8, 2026

