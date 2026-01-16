US donald trump ice Minneapolis

This Minneapolis man’s rant about the state of Trump’s America right now went wildly viral because he totally and utterly nails it

John Plunkett. Updated January 16th, 2026

If you really want to know what it’s like being in America right now, then just go ask the man in the street.

Specifically, ask this man who was so outraged by what he saw going on in Minnesota that he left his ‘cushy home’ to take to the streets to something – anything! – about it.

And his words went wildly viral because he totally and utterly nails it. Well worth a minute or so of your time.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people said in response.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2