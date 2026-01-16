This Minneapolis man’s rant about the state of Trump’s America right now went wildly viral because he totally and utterly nails it

US donald trump ice Minneapolis

If you really want to know what it’s like being in America right now, then just go ask the man in the street.

Specifically, ask this man who was so outraged by what he saw going on in Minnesota that he left his ‘cushy home’ to take to the streets to something – anything! – about it.

And his words went wildly viral because he totally and utterly nails it. Well worth a minute or so of your time.

🚨”This is nuts! What the f*ck is going on, this is insane! ICE is just trying to scare people; they tell you it’s only immigrants—it’s f*cking anybody!” -furious Minneapolis resident tells our @ZDRoberts after ICE shot a man in the leg tonight. LIVE NOW ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7edvCRpDNk — Status Coup News (@StatusCoup) January 15, 2026

And here are just a few of the many, many things people said in response.

I love this guy. This is one of my favorite man on the street interviews of all time. https://t.co/elo15slthq — Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 15, 2026

I’m like 3 days away from being a single issue voter with the issue being abolish ice and prosecute everyone involved with this https://t.co/5GbTy7AZOh — Casual Sports Fan (@DietBeginsMon) January 15, 2026

“ I gotta work in the goddamn morning just like everyone else! I’m just trying to support community – this is wrong” ❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Madison Marie (@madimariebaby) January 15, 2026

This man is ALL OF US https://t.co/afmeJvMUmU — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 15, 2026

everyone needs to listen to what he is saying https://t.co/m7AMhWFbIN — Pearl Rose (@hipearlrose) January 15, 2026

