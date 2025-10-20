A Little Englander said British food was so much better than ‘foreign slop’ and was joyously owned into next year – 23 simply delicious comebacks

Life Britain food takedowns

Like us you might not have come across Jess Gill before. As well as being the founder and director of ‘Women Safety UK’ she also an especially proud patriot who ‘stands for liberty and loving my country’.

Especially, it seems, what she sees as her country’s cuisine, as she embarked on a bit of a Twitter rant about curries, kebabs and ‘foreign slop’ in general.

I’ve never had curry or a kabab and don’t intend to. British food is the best. English breakfasts, Sunday roasts, fish and chips, pies, pasties, scones. Also, our national dish isn’t a chicken tikka masala – we only think that because a Labour MP said it decades ago to push… — Jess Gill (@jessgill03) October 17, 2025

And they weren’t finished there.

I said what I said and I stand by it. You snowflakes are what’s wrong with this country! Political correctness gone mad! — Jess Gill (@jessgill03) October 17, 2025

I’m not avoiding these foods for nationalist reasons lol I’m just a picky eater and want to make the point that there are a lot of nice English foods and you don’t have to depend on foreign slop. — Jess Gill (@jessgill03) October 17, 2025

And we mention it because of all the fabulous replies it prompted, generating the sort of reception for which the verb ‘owned’ was surely invented.

Tikka Masala was invented in Glasgow, battered and fried fish was brought here and by Jewish immigrants from the Iberian peninsula, and we’ve been getting spices from India since before we knew that the Americas – where potatoes come from – existed. Racism rots your brain. https://t.co/8KtiuHmlAq — Sean Biggerstaff (@Seanchuckle) October 18, 2025

Right-wing grifters are becoming impossible to parody, they’re becoming the meme https://t.co/pQWAKC7PuS pic.twitter.com/JKo9WjL59F — Dli O’Doir (@dli_odoir) October 17, 2025

Cat check: Chicken Tikka Masala was invented in Britain. Fish and chips were introduced to Britain by Jewish immigrants from Spain and Portugal. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 17, 2025

So you never eat stuff like pasta, pizza, chocolate, ice cream, burgers or rice, because they’re not British? — Etsi (@Etsierd) October 17, 2025

I said British food is the best. I didn’t say I don’t eat food from other countries — Jess Gill (@jessgill03) October 17, 2025

Long winded way to say you’re boring as fuck. https://t.co/PtpxsNA7UP — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) October 17, 2025

British person: ‘I’ve never had curry or a kabab and don’t intend to.’ pic.twitter.com/xur2pSAsPg — Goodbye, Ms Chips (@GoodbyeMsChips) October 17, 2025

They hate our way of life https://t.co/WJvUWdzi2d — Owen Winter (@OwenWntr) October 17, 2025

