The leader of far-right Britain First got all nostalgic about 1900s Yorkshire and was schooled into next year

There is no need to dwell upon Paul Golding any more than is strictly necessary. He is the co-leader of far-right political party Britain First and we mention him because he’s been getting all nostalgic about 1900s Yorkshire on Twitter.

This is Yorkshire in the early 1900s. Look at the standards of dress. And a total absence of ‘diversity’.

This is true England! pic.twitter.com/NkL6xT5GE5 — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) October 18, 2025

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it enabled all these people to school him to the Yorkshire Dales and back.

1.

Where scurvy, rickets, malnutrition, legal marital rape were part of daily life https://t.co/qCm5q1FAh7 — Esheru (@EsheruKwaku) October 19, 2025

2.

The standards of dress? Most poor fuckers were in mines, you dick. I hate racists, but I really hate thick as fuck racists. — Ade (@reallymatesake) October 18, 2025

3.

the far right have a fetish for pointing at the richest people in society of any bygone era and shouting “this is what it could be like!!!” as if they themselves wouldn’t statistically be dirt poor and overworked with shit garms and no conceivable quality of life. https://t.co/cgBuCrcN1q — salute (@saluteAUT) October 20, 2025

4.

These are the wealthy Yorkshire victorians. The rest were down the pits that this mob owned. Keeping the country running, breathing in shit, living in poverty and dying young because they had no health service. Which is what will happen again when reform get rid of ours — Tommy lewis (@tommylewis1975) October 19, 2025

5.

This is the top 15% of the population. Most people worked in factories, down mines, and in mills. You’d spend 12 hours a day breathing in soot and dangerous gases and if you died, your wife would be evicted and sent to the workhouse. Don’t base your ideals on nice hats. https://t.co/ZvEhcQFJBK — Madelaine Hanson (@MadelaineLucyH) October 20, 2025

6.

Not for the majority pic.twitter.com/yYWbeGEqE6 — Alan (@almolx) October 19, 2025

7.

lol you think you would have been wearing a fancy hat and coat? you’d have been barefoot wearing a potato sack — The ghost of Mughals past (@FridoKala) October 19, 2025

8.