This Nigel Farage fan refuses to use self service checkouts as a matter of principle – 17 funniest and most on-point responses

Chances are when you get to the end of your supermarket or high street shop, you choose whether to use the self-service checkout or not depending on the size of the queue.

They are invariably quicker because there tend to be so many of them, obviously.

And yet this particular Little Englander and Nigel Farage devotee never, over uses the self-checkout. Not even if there appears to be no alternative. She just waits for a shop assistant to turn up and check out her items for her.

Each to their own, obviously.

Except it prompted quite the reaction on Twitter, as you might imagine. And these people surely said it best.

1.

Might sound ridiculous to say because it’s such a simple thing but I genuinely believe people who think like this are a large part of why this country is in the pits https://t.co/r2fecv6uGK — cam (@1805cam) October 20, 2025

2.

I personally think ,if you don’t use self check outs you should pay more as you are putting the overheads of the shop up — mr (@peckham65Grant) October 19, 2025

Don’t you think we pay enough already for our shopping? — Jen k (@Jenny_1884) October 19, 2025

3.

I refuse to use ATMs. I stand outside the bank and eventually they open it up. At 9am the next day. https://t.co/7yAiC88MgH — Mark Sweep (@riffraffhands) October 20, 2025

4.

Absolutely no one who values their time is doing this. — Paul paul9115.bsky.social (@PaulMay9115) October 19, 2025

5.

When putting petrol or diesel in your car, do you stand waiting on the forecourt waiting for an assistant to put it in for you? — Ian Crowe (@iancr65) October 19, 2025

6.

I’d rather have my bags ready in the trolley, fly round and do my big shop with a scanner and be out in 15 mins. Why the fuck do you wanna keep wasting your time? You barely have any left on this planet. https://t.co/hvMKTzPSqJ — Daniel Randall (@_Dandall) October 20, 2025

7.

Sorry, it is like insisting you will only use cash not credit cards. May I ask why you are against self checkouts? — Shan (@ShankaMonad) October 19, 2025

I pay a fortune for my goods so shouldn’t have to do their job for them also self service you never get through a shop without having to call someone over. — Jen k (@Jenny_1884) October 19, 2025

8.