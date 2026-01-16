People shared the weirdest dates they’ve ever been on and these 17 match-ups gone wrong are proper top tier stuff

Life dating funny

We’ve been on a few weird dates in our time but frankly we’re feeling a lot better about them after reading some of these.

It all began when @postgrad_barty went on Twitter and asked people to share the ‘weirdest date’ they’ve been on, beginning with one of her own.

‘Wwhat’s the weirdest date you’ve been on??? I’ll go first.

‘We were going to see a movie and didn’t buy tickets in advance and couldn’t get two tickets next to each other so we ended up sitting on opposite sides of the theater and then the movie ended and we were like cool ok bye.

‘1. We were seeing incredibles 2 I wasn’t gonna leave and pass up my opportunity to see it

‘2. It was assigned seating and there were 2 seats left in the whole theater and no gaps between groups so people couldn’t move

‘3. No, I never saw this man again.’

And the weird – occasionally very weird – dates kept coming thick and fast. Here are 17 of our favourites.

1.

‘Met the guy on Tinder, about 3 mins into meeting him he goes “can you buy me water and a pack of cigs”, I comply, I think I spent $70 because he kept pressuring me to buy him stuff and he didn’t spend a dime, he kept farting too?? Then he tried to catch a pigeon with his hands.

‘By the way we stopped talking after two dates bc I told him I reallly don’t think it’s gna work out romantically, couple days later he sent me a Snapchat of his bald head. He shaved his head BALD. For what reason????’

@s1cken1nggg

2.

‘A friend set us up. we went to mom & pop restaurant. both got burgers & fries but he didn’t touch his food or say anything, just stared at me w a fork in hand. Then he drove us to a taco bell then he ate like 15 tacos in a jcpenny parking lot in total silence. never spoke again

@jessfinacrass

3.

‘Different guy – the two of us went bowling and didn’t talk at all. After we went to hang out at his house. Then his mom questioned me for what felt like eternity. Then, with me in the room, she looked at him and said “nope.” So he me drove home and didn’t say a word.’

@jessfinacrass

4.

‘She wanted to walk to the bars near where I lived because it was nice out — by the end of the night we were both pretty drunk & it was now a half snow half sleet snow storm but she insisted on walking back to my place anyways. Long story short I woke up at the bottom of a hill near my apartment with TWO sprained ankles , phone dead and had to crawl up the hill ..wet and freezing and walk home.

‘Texted her later that day after overcoming my hypothermia “wth happened last night?” She replied sorry for pushing you down the hill I got scared. And had my mom pick me up ( before uber existed)’

@CleOptiRealist

5.

‘On a blind date, the girl orders Caesar salad and eats it with her hands! Tells me she’s “not big into utensils”. After eating she asks me if I’ve accepted Jesus Christ as my lord and savior and invites me to confession.

@crackUup

6.

‘I went over to this guys house for dinner and drinks and he was a bit off. So I went to the bathroom and he has a DILDO in his tub and he came running in and was like WAiiT and I’m standing there looking at it… i gave him a courtesy 20 minutes then left.’

@moonresidue

7.

‘Tinder girl invited me to mcdonalds and spent the entire 45 minutes convincing me they were known for their chicken rather than their burgers then she showed me a dent on her car and was like “Do you want a hug” and i said no and she hugged me anyway.’

@desktwink

8.

‘Sat in a fancy restaurant and he hands me a condom WITH HIS FACE ON IT.’

@GraceSutton16

9.

‘The last time I talked to a guy before I officially came out as a lesbian, I went over to his house for the first time and he turned on his speakers and cried to “every rose has a thorn” and then “eye of the tiger” followed by “thriller”

‘By “cried” I mean “with full tears”.’

@_lizzyhamilton