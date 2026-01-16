Robert Jenrick is the latest Tory has-been to jump ship to Reform UK, and it saw him mercilessly dragged – 23 best burns

Politics Reform UK Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick, the man who ordered cartoon murals to be painted over in a detention centre for child asylum seekers, has finally moved to his spiritual home in Reform UK.

It happened within hours of Jenrick being dramatically kicked out of the Conservative Party by Kemi Badenoch, who had seen proof that he was planning to defect.

Rumours that he, or one of his team, left his detailed defection plans in a photocopier have been neither confirmed nor denied.

The press conference was a statesmanlike affair, with some great ideas for how Jenrick will make Reform UK electable as a ruling party. Just kidding – it was a mortifying piss-up and brewery state of affairs.

Left: Nigel Farage, "I will welcome Robert Jenrick into Reform UK" Right: Robert Jenrick, "I want to put Reform Uk out of business, and I want to send Nigel Farage back to retirement" Full clip of when Farage first announced Jenrick and he didn't show up.. Turning up two mins later… [image or embed] — Farrukh (@implausibleblog.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 5:03 PM

Do you think Reform UK members will accept the man who opened the asylum hotels? Farage: "I'm getting people in who are apologetic, indeed ashamed, of what they've done in the past." This is totally humiliating for Robert Jenrick. [image or embed] — Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 5:52 PM

Jenrick’s involvement with the asylum hotels despised by Reform UK wasn’t the only spectre at the feast.

Not all the big Reform names will be happy about the latest Tory loser to rock up and join Farage’s grifters.

The TUC, however, were probably overjoyed, because it gave them the opportunity to do this.

The Lib Dems weren’t too shabby, either.

We’re surprised people could stop laughing long enough to post about it, but we’re grateful that they did. These were our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

67% of Reform MPs have previously been elected as representatives of the Conservative Party. They broke the country last time; do you trust them to fix it? — Larry the Cat (@number10cat.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 6:07 PM

4.

And so it begins. Reform has grown, and people with opinions and egos have been allowed into Farage’s one man band. Won't end well… (going to be saying that a lot) [image or embed] — Otto English (@ottoenglish.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 6:29 PM

5.

"Why would anyone hand the keys back to these people [the Conservative Party] to take the country forward and hope that they would fix it" says Robert Jenrick, who was a Conservative Party Shadow Minister until just a few hours ago, and has been plotting to take it over for years — Adam Bienkov (@adambienkov.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 5:56 PM

6.

Just farted so hard I defected to Reform. — Mr Roger Quimbly (@rogerquimbly.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 5:51 PM

7.

Robert Jenrick says the Tories "broke Britain," so he's joined a party that includes: Nadhim Zahawi,

Nadine Dorries,

Jonathan Gullis,

Ben Bradley,

Danny Kruger,

Jake Berry,

Marco Longhi,

Aiden Burley,

Anne Marie Morris,

Lee Anderson

and Andrea Jenkyns. — Russ Jones (@russincheshire.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 6:08 PM

8.

9.

10.

11.

The only questio about 'defectors' to Farage is: "Were they lying before or are they lying now?"

The answer, invariably, is "Both".

I'm watching the snooker. — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 5:02 PM

12.