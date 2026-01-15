Kemi Badenock just ejected Robert Jenrick from the Tory party and the TUC’s A++ response beat all-comers

Politics Kemi Badenoch Robert jenrick tuc

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Robert Jenrick, the Tory leadership wannabe who’s just been ejected by Kemi Badenoch not just from the shadow cabinet but the entire Conservative Party.

Jenrick was given the boot not only for plotting in secret to defect but for doing it in a way to be ‘as damaging as possible’ to Badenoch’s party. The absolute bounder!

I have sacked Robert Jenrick from the Shadow Cabinet, removed the whip and suspended his party membership with immediate effect. I was presented with clear, irrefutable evidence that he was plotting in secret to defect in a way designed to be as damaging as possible to his… pic.twitter.com/zoSzFp0cKq — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) January 15, 2026

Everyone’s assuming Jenrick – currently of no fixed political abode – is off to Reform, although Nigel Farage denied all knowledge, not proving anything either way, obviously.

How Badenoch apparently found out is especially entertaining.

The Times are reporting that the Tories got hold of Robert Jenrick’s resignation speech after he left it lying around. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bkAwwGhA3Y — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 15, 2026

Anyway, the news prompted no end of entertaining and on-point responses …

Attempting to avoid ‘political psychodrama’, with more political psychodrama. Clever move. https://t.co/zI3txiwCfM — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) January 15, 2026

Your unemployed mate at 1pm on a Thursday pic.twitter.com/kWphsd37NC — Eugene (@eugeneh84) January 15, 2026

“What is your name?”

“Robert Jenrick”

“What is your favourite colour”

“Turquoise….no….Blue” https://t.co/eUKZ1sxH7p pic.twitter.com/L9SoMOxCJB — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) January 15, 2026

🚨 NEW: The Lib Dems reveal Robert Jenrick as a “traitor” pic.twitter.com/kpGMFkGnOm — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) January 15, 2026

Funniest timeline now is that Jenrick/Farage can’t work out a deal, and Jenrick ends up having to do the full Powell and joins the DUP. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) January 15, 2026

Robert Jenrick.

Sacked by Kemi!

Tory whip withdrawn (Oo er Missus!)

Big J-GONE!

We will all miss his spunk, his toes, his odour of mash, his hairy conkers.

Robert stood up against fare dodgers, innocent children & common sense.

A possible future leader.

Kemi what have you done?😤 pic.twitter.com/Exz7ZvNeQE — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) January 15, 2026

… but surely no-one said it better than the good old Trades Union Congress.

.@RobertJenrick do you need a union rep x — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) January 15, 2026

Oh, baby!

Top tier trolling. — Cal (@Cal_III) January 15, 2026

Deadly 😂😂🤣🤣 — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) January 15, 2026

And the people not getting it – unless they’ve gone deep, deep cover – made it even better.

I very much doubt anyone at reform would want to be involved or part of any of the trade unions. — CQNJay 🎗 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@CQNJay) January 15, 2026

No, probably not.

To conclude …

Latest Tory defection to Reform. pic.twitter.com/B7RYpxOiaM — Ineluctable Chris (@BoveFromAbove) January 14, 2026

