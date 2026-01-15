Politics Kemi Badenoch Robert jenrick tuc

Kemi Badenock just ejected Robert Jenrick from the Tory party and the TUC’s A++ response beat all-comers

John Plunkett. Updated January 15th, 2026

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Robert Jenrick, the Tory leadership wannabe who’s just been ejected by Kemi Badenoch not just from the shadow cabinet but the entire Conservative Party.

Jenrick was given the boot not only for plotting in secret to defect but for doing it in a way to be ‘as damaging as possible’ to Badenoch’s party. The absolute bounder!

Everyone’s assuming Jenrick – currently of no fixed political abode – is off to Reform, although Nigel Farage denied all knowledge, not proving anything either way, obviously.

How Badenoch apparently found out is especially entertaining.

Anyway, the news prompted no end of entertaining and on-point responses …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

… but surely no-one said it better than the good old Trades Union Congress.

Oh, baby!

And the people not getting it – unless they’ve gone deep, deep cover – made it even better.

No, probably not.

To conclude …

Source @The_TUC