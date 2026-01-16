These people shared the worst way to find out you’re being cheated on and being single sounds pretty nice right about now

Life AskReddit cheating relationships

Love hurts. Especially when the person you love decides to love someone else instead.

The ultimate shot to the heart is a cheating partner. There’s no good to way find out you’ve been betrayed, but there are levels to this pain.

Redditor u/hackerfilth recently put out this spicy question:

People who found out their partner was cheating by accident. How did you discover it?

The answers weren’t pretty. They ranged from “how could you?” to “why were you together in the first place?”

Buckle up.

1.

‘Said she was at her friend’s house but her friend was at our house.’

Active_Ad_5742

2.

‘I was in the hospital and when I got home the little neighbour boy asked if we got a new car because there was one parked at our house three nights in a row.’

kittyxxxkitty

3.

‘Got a bill for the morning-after pill. Girlfriend was on a business trip. Turns out business wasn’t the only thing getting done.’

TappedIn2111

4.

‘They didn’t log out of the dating website on the shared computer. Then tried to say I must have made the account.’

certifiedshagger

5.

‘Her young son ratted out on her. He said so and so also spends nights here. I think he was like 4-5. The buddy liked me a lot. We are still in touch with the son almost 19 years later. He invited me to his graduation but I was unable to make it.’

kimenyi

6.

‘I was playing games on their iPad and they had this entry in their notes app that said, ‘I cheated on X today. It was fun.’

CustomerKey3144

7.

‘I found out through a calendar reminder that wasn’t meant for me. It was so ordinary that it hurt more than if it had been shocking.’

Least_Device_9171

8.

‘I found out the old fashioned way; came home from work early. Found her in the hot tub with a guy.’

richb0199

9.

‘A friend discovered his wife was doing OF from their kitchen… with other guys invited. A neighbour told him.’

Random-Mutant

10.

‘Checked the weather on their phone because mine was dead. Turns out it was raining… Men… In their DMs.’

Mediocre-Implement34

11.

‘The waitress at our favourite restaurant told me he had brought another woman there on a date while I was travelling for work.’

theloneliestdonkey

12.

‘I was doom scrolling Reddit and a sub I don’t follow was in my feed. It was a picture of him from the neck down looking for discreet fun just a few hours after we parted ways for the night.’

KnotForgotten

13.

‘Our five year old daughter told me, ‘mommy’s new boy friend slept in bed with her last night.’ She confessed to cheating and having a secret relationship the next day when I brought it up. We are now divorced.’

No-Control5461

14.

‘I guess this sort of counts: it was in the midst of confronting her about the affair she was having that I inadvertently found out she was actually having another. I thought she’d been at Craig’s; turns out it was at whoever TF Dan is’s house. Anyway, they’re married now.’

MarkDeeks

Source: Reddit AskReddit via u/hackerfilth | Youtube