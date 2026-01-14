‘What’s the dumbest way a guy has ruined his chances with you?’ 19 dating disasters

Life dating relationships

There may be fifty ways to leave your lover, according to Paul Simon, but there are at least ten times as many reasons for wanting to.

Some relationships never reach the break-up stage in the first place, however, and a question on the /TwoXChromosomes forum, posted by u/emilydoom teased out why that might be.

“What’s the dumbest way a guy has ruined his chances with you, when it was almost a home run?”

She added an example.

“My friend was browsing a bookstore. A cute guy offered to buy her a book (a nice ice-breaker!) she agreed and chose an Agatha Christie. He proceeded to insult her choice of author until she told him to fuck off, she’ll buy her own book thanks…” Sigh.

Perhaps she should have bought him a copy of How to Win Friends and Influence People.

Reddit users had some other stories, ranging from ‘quite annoying’ to ‘enormous red flag’, and these are some of those answers.

Met a nice guy I seemed really compatible with. Went to his house. No handsoap anywhere in the bathroom or kitchen. No soap in the shower. No dishsoap in the kitchen. Literally could not wash with soap after I used his bathroom. NOPE.

HollowsOfYourHeart

I live in a tropical climate. He complained I wore the same coat too much. I only have one coat! I don’t need this coat for more than a month maybe a year. It was a really nice coat too.

DanceWithPandas

PacificNorthwestFan

After an amazing date, we came back to mine and even made it into my bedroom. Where my elderly cat was sleeping on a chair. He tipped the chair, dumping the cat onto the floor and sat down.

KittenDust

Things went okay until he said he normally prefers girls with big breasts . I told him I normally prefer men with a head full of hair and asked him what happened. He…did not want to continue talking to me. Oh well.

Maverisstranger

We were having coffee, everything was going good, we had lots in common. He asked me how I took my coffee. I answered that I liked espresso with cream and sugar, and he reached over and pinched my upper arm gently and said something like, “Yeah, but you wouldn’t have this if you didn’t add the cream and sugar.” Like holy fuck lol. I dipped out.

iron_annie

We were walking on the street. He finished his coffee and pitched the empty cup into a bush. Nope.

Alexis_J_M

Mentioned his wife. On our fourth date.

TreeOfMadrigal

Asked for my number, called me, we talked, then asked me out for coffee. Halfway through a decent conversation, he says “Do you consider this a date? Because it’s not.” I just said “Ok” but I found it kind of off putting. Then when we were leaving me says “Do you kiss on the first date?” and lunged at me. I said “Yes, but this isn’t a date, right?” And left.

MarlenaEvans

