People in Denmark and Greenland staged huge protests against Donald Trump, and this one brutally funny sign probably spoke for an entire continent

News donald trump greenland

Thousands of people came out in the cold in cities across Denmark and Greenland on Saturday to protest against Donald Trump’s demands that Greenland become US territory.

Trump responded in one of the only ways he knows how, announcing that tariffs will be imposed on European countries that oppose his plan. This means goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland will be subject to a 10% US tariff from February 1.

.

Trump imposes tariffs on European countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland) over Greenland. This is getting ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/FNELyruJWy — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) January 17, 2026

Trump’s threatened tariffs have been condemned across the idealogical spectrum.

.

This has to be the over reach moment when Europe stops pretending this guy is normal or can be dealt with normally, and they get their act together and fight back. He is an enemy over Ukraine and an enemy over a NATO country, Denmark, whose defence of Greenland has been weakened… https://t.co/dnsMaKPMFx — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) January 17, 2026

.

I am an American. I love my country. But today I side with the people of Denmark, Greenland and the European Union over this insane, immoral, corrupt, treasonous and vile President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/YLNaRYwt4x — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) January 17, 2026

.

The same people who spent the last 4 years arguing that Russian expansionism is not a problem, and that Ukraine being invaded was the fault of the West, are now arguing the US must take Greenland by force to stop… Russian expansionism. It is astonishing how dumb their… pic.twitter.com/8zzQAMg6ED — Jake Broe (@RealJakeBroe) January 16, 2026

But in the face of such madness, the peoples of Denmark and Greenland came out in force, and the sights, sounds and protest signs on display were inspiring.

1.

“Hands off Greenland!“, “Yankee, go home!”Thousands of Greenlanders protested on Saturday outside the US Consulate in Nuuk to oppose Trump’s invasion threats.They told TRT World that Greenland belongs to Greenlanders — and that their homeland is not for sale pic.twitter.com/Yctn7ZcVAI — TRT World (@trtworld) January 18, 2026

2.

Thousands demonstrating in Copenhagen against president trumps rhetoric about acquiring Greenland. One sign reads: “Americans: I know there is good in you. Come back to sanity.” This rally comes just as the congressional delegation to Denmark is wrapping up. pic.twitter.com/h09JcZPnRr — Barbara Sprunt (@barbarasprunt) January 17, 2026

3.

Meanwhile in Copenhagen they’re having a "Hands Off Greenland" protest near the American embassy pic.twitter.com/poNsE811dS — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 17, 2026

4.

Earlier today, protests in Nuuk, Greenland 🇬🇱 marched toward the American consulate. January 17, 2026 pic.twitter.com/69g066xpDD — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) January 17, 2026

5.

LINE IN THE SNOW: Thousands of protesters in Greenland's capital, Nuuk, reportedly turned out on Saturday to reject President Trump's push to acquire the island. Among the protesters was Greenland's prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who led a march to the U.S. consulate,… pic.twitter.com/drNuiyIdzE — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 18, 2026

6.

These 30 Signs From Denmark’s Greenland Protest Are Seriously So Good – BuzzFeed https://t.co/vh2LAp9AKY — bridgeplayer (@bridgeforsure3) January 18, 2026

7.

Protesters in Denmark and Greenland demonstrated against President Donald Trump's demand that the Arctic Island be ceded to the US, calling for it to be left to decide its own future https://t.co/SEUcMpCNm3 pic.twitter.com/XzDkWlbMHI — Reuters (@Reuters) January 17, 2026

8.

People in Greenland are wearing these hats and honestly… I’m stealing it. MAGA now officially stands for Make America Go Away. 🇬🇱🧢💀 pic.twitter.com/QNJNUBFkjK — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 17, 2026

But of all the signs on display, this one probably nails what most people in Europe would like to communicate to President Trump at the moment.

9.

We hear you, Greenland, we hear you.😸😸😸 pic.twitter.com/O7tQdi4s3q — The Spirit of Lorenzo the Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) January 17, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/LorenzoTheCat