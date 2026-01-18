News donald trump greenland

People in Denmark and Greenland staged huge protests against Donald Trump, and this one brutally funny sign probably spoke for an entire continent

Michael White. Updated January 18th, 2026

Thousands of people came out in the cold in cities across Denmark and Greenland on Saturday to protest against Donald Trump’s demands that Greenland become US territory.

Trump responded in one of the only ways he knows how, announcing that tariffs will be imposed on European countries that oppose his plan. This means goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland will be subject to a 10% US tariff from February 1.

Trump’s threatened tariffs have been condemned across the idealogical spectrum.

But in the face of such madness, the peoples of Denmark and Greenland came out in force, and the sights, sounds and protest signs on display were inspiring.

But of all the signs on display, this one probably nails what most people in Europe would like to communicate to President Trump at the moment.

9.

