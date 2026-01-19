Magas cried foul at people arming themselves in the face of the ICE threat and were magnificently owned into next year

US ice magas

Given the number of shootings – and killings – by ICE agents in the US it should come as no surprise that Americans have taken up arms in the face of the threat outside their very homes.

There have reportedly been 25 shootings by ICE officers in the last 12 months, resulting in six deaths (and many more deaths in custody).

But Magas weren’t happy to see Americans on the street with a gun.

Like this person.

🚨 BREAKING: Leftists in Minneapolis are getting armed and standing guard against ICE Leftist with a rifle: “This is MY neighborhood!” Mr. Tough Guy wouldn’t last 2 seconds. THIS is what Tim Walz and Mayor Frey want. A shootout. CHARGE THEM! pic.twitter.com/Fu4d1AjWMI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 18, 2026

And these people.

🚨 JUST IN: Anti-ICE rioters are now showing up with firearms at riots in Minneapolis It could get really ugly after dark out here… And of course, Walz has the National Guard SITTING AROUND rather than restoring order. They need to be FEDERALIZED

pic.twitter.com/bFgBL2yxpr — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 17, 2026

And it prompted no end of Magas to call for them to be locked up for daring to do such a thing, like @GuntherEagleman a self-described ‘political Commentator – America First – MAGA – Christian’ with 1.6 million followers on Twitter.

“This is my neighborhood” Liberal man with a rifle stands outside a home in St. Paul to protect his neighbors from ICE. Lock him up.

pic.twitter.com/Qz38eMjC08 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 18, 2026

And we’re glad they did, in a way, because all of these responses were Maga-nificently on-target.

1

I thought y’all loved the second amendment https://t.co/eX6V2WzIGv — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) January 19, 2026

2.

Amazing how quickly Republicans change their tune on open carry when it’s a black dude with an AR-15. https://t.co/qGry8C8gOh — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) January 17, 2026

3.

Are “leftists” not allowed to exercise their 2nd amendment right or is that just for the MAGAs? https://t.co/o3BtPtf0b4 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 18, 2026

4.

being a conservative grifter like this is crazy because how do you completely flip on one of your most central supposed beliefs like this. like this is absurd. does this not embarrassing them at all https://t.co/1yerT5MGJ5 — onion person (@CantEverDie) January 19, 2026

5.

He’s exercising his constitutional rights, 2A fucktard. — Araquel Bloss (@AraquelBloss) January 19, 2026

6.

White people when they carry their guns: 🇺🇸 freedom ☺️ When minorities do it: Jesus Christ they can do it too??😟😟 — Jedi Knight ™ (@sirferrell2) January 17, 2026

