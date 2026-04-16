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Trump followed up Doctor Jesus with another borderline blasphemous post, and Sarah Palin (yes, that one!) had the perfect funny response

Poke Reporter. Updated April 16th, 2026

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As Trump’s attack on the Pope continues, the backlash against him sharing an image of himself as Jesus continues to simmer, and he’s already dipped his toe back in the blasphemy waters.

Here’s the post that caused even paid-up members of Cult Maga to say “Hang on a minute!”

A Truth Social post with no text, containing an image of Trump in robes that suggest he is Jessus, laying his right hand, which is emitting light, onto the head of an ill man, while a glowing orb emanates from his left hand. Paople gather around looking at Trump in awe, while the US flag waves in the background, and the Statue of Liberty can be seen in the distance

And here’s the post he thought it might be appropriate to share, having been forced to delete the first one.

Ah, yes – the radical left lunatics like *checks notes* Riley Gaines, Milo Yiannopoulos, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Candace Owens.

While the idea of Trump being sent by God was slightly less problematic than the concept of him being God, it still caused a stir.

However, in shocking scenes, the former Maga cheerleader and voice of right-wing morality, Sarah Palin, came in from left field with an absolute banger.

A black and white image of Jesus stretching out his hand, with the text "Alright. That's enough. Give me the phone.

Obama doing a 'drop the mic' motion

Even a stopped clock_ etc.

A lot of people found themselves in the surprising position of nodding with approval in the general direction of the former Governor of Alaska.

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To sum up …

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Nancy Pelosi’s scorching reaction to a question about Donald Trump’s Doctor Jesus pic was the Brutal Truth of the Day

Source Sarah Palin Image Wikimedia Commons