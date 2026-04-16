Trump followed up Doctor Jesus with another borderline blasphemous post, and Sarah Palin (yes, that one!) had the perfect funny response

US

As Trump’s attack on the Pope continues, the backlash against him sharing an image of himself as Jesus continues to simmer, and he’s already dipped his toe back in the blasphemy waters.

Here’s the post that caused even paid-up members of Cult Maga to say “Hang on a minute!”

And here’s the post he thought it might be appropriate to share, having been forced to delete the first one.

Trump is posting fresh blasphemies this morning pic.twitter.com/EfxtkMqo72 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2026

Ah, yes – the radical left lunatics like *checks notes* Riley Gaines, Milo Yiannopoulos, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Candace Owens.

While the idea of Trump being sent by God was slightly less problematic than the concept of him being God, it still caused a stir.

It's not a very good one of Melania. https://t.co/ixQ1RReVFg — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) April 15, 2026

Why is he posting pic of him and his doctor??? https://t.co/AQlcCev3LI — Eddie Vale (@evale72) April 15, 2026

Fucking losing my mind that he got in so much trouble for doing this and then immediately did it again pic.twitter.com/8Nu5ymHJ7I — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) April 15, 2026

However, in shocking scenes, the former Maga cheerleader and voice of right-wing morality, Sarah Palin, came in from left field with an absolute banger.

Even a stopped clock_ etc.

A lot of people found themselves in the surprising position of nodding with approval in the general direction of the former Governor of Alaska.

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When sarah palin has to tell you that you’ve lost the run of yourself… https://t.co/NLvdzkch2x — Dli_odoir (@Dli_ODoir) April 15, 2026

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Sarah Palin has finally had enough. … https://t.co/1D2BsB6rCb — oneplusone🇨🇦 (@oneplusone10) April 16, 2026

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Even Sarah Palin did good things. https://t.co/UB4oy73b89 — PAnnicchino (@PAnnicchino) April 15, 2026

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Is this Palin criticizing Trump? https://t.co/Fke6E6jaCe — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) April 15, 2026

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Woah even you're turning on him? Nice. Unexpected but nice. — ericbudke (@ericbudke) April 15, 2026

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Tbh best meme I’ve seen in a while. https://t.co/F0H2uPCKZh — 罗宗渝(Louis) (@thelouisbasuria) April 15, 2026

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May be the smartest thing you’ve ever said…or posted. — Lucy 🇺🇸🦅 (@Live2teachLives) April 15, 2026

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Well, THIS wasn't on my bingo card. — mostly positive phenn 🤠 (@phenn) April 14, 2026

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Lol, Sarah with the rare W — Teyana (@Teyana29) April 14, 2026

To sum up …

You know it’s bad when this lady chimes in . — Beverly Bernice (@wheresdrogon) April 15, 2026

READ MORE

Nancy Pelosi’s scorching reaction to a question about Donald Trump’s Doctor Jesus pic was the Brutal Truth of the Day

Source Sarah Palin Image Wikimedia Commons