Donald Trump was asked what his plans were to help the US economy and he didn’t just not read the room, he was in the wrong building

Politics America donald trump dow

If you take the President of the United States at his word, America is thriving.

If you look at any factual data, maybe not so much.

Welcome to American politics in 2026.

Donald Trump went on one of his buddy’s news networks to reassure America that everything is fine right now despite so very man signs to the contrary. His hottest take: the economy is totally crushing it.

BARTIROMO: Moving to domestic issues, what are your top priorities now for the economy for the rest of the year? TRUMP: To be honest, we are doing so well. You look at this. I hit the 50,000 Dow mark. pic.twitter.com/V8fkVgQZUx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2026

Referencing the stock market from two months ago won’t exactly assuage public concerns over grocery costs, gas prices, and a depressing lack of real jobs available.

Needless to say, not a lot of people in the replies agreed with the President’s assessment of how things are going right now.

1.

Ok, so nothing? Just coasting on high gas prices, high cost of living, and high inflation. Great plan!!! — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) April 15, 2026

2.

Stock market ≠ cost of living. People don’t live on the Dow. — Robin Duggan (@RobinDuggan3) April 15, 2026

3.

Trump is just straight up delusional. https://t.co/QJil94w5wq — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 15, 2026

4.

Democrats can only hope he keeps telling Americans how great we’re all doing. https://t.co/4LoITQE96c — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) April 15, 2026

5.

Trump has no plan to address affordability. https://t.co/UJzjN8qs8U — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) April 15, 2026

6.

I love how the DOW futures continue to plummet next to him as he continues to gaslight about how he’s doing on the economy — Greg 🚭🚯 (@gregalmonte_) April 15, 2026

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