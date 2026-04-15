Politics America donald trump dow

Donald Trump was asked what his plans were to help the US economy and he didn’t just not read the room, he was in the wrong building

Saul Hutson. Updated April 15th, 2026

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If you take the President of the United States at his word, America is thriving.

If you look at any factual data, maybe not so much.

Welcome to American politics in 2026.

Donald Trump went on one of his buddy’s news networks to reassure America that everything is fine right now despite so very man signs to the contrary. His hottest take: the economy is totally crushing it.

Referencing the stock market from two months ago won’t exactly assuage public concerns over grocery costs, gas prices, and a depressing lack of real jobs available.

Needless to say, not a lot of people in the replies agreed with the President’s assessment of how things are going right now.

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