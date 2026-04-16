Donald Trump claimed he had to reopen Nasa to start Artemis II, and the fact-checks were visible from the moon – 17 stellar clapbacks

US artemis ii donald trump nasa

Donald Trump’s sit-down interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo was exactly what you’d expect – a BS session from the president, with no pushback from the so-called journalist.

He repeated his ridiculous claim that he had ended eight wars – adding that nobody else had ended one.

Trump: " I ended eight wars. Nobody's ever ended one war. Who's ended one? Nobody. I ended eight." pic.twitter.com/DFN4iDKO62 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) April 15, 2026

If that’s the case, President Numpty, why aren’t all the wars ever started still happening?

At one point, Trump made a couple of outrageous claims about the country’s space programme.

Trump on Artemis II: "I started that program. NASA was closed." pic.twitter.com/AST8aM7ylE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2026

CNN’s fact-checker, the supreme Daniel Dale, brought the facts on Nasa and much more.

NASA wasn’t “closed” before Trump. The US doesn’t pay NATO anywhere close to “trillions of dollars” or “hundreds of billions of dollars a year.” Trump hasn’t built anywhere close to “over 1,000 miles of wall.” Trump hasn’t “ended eight wars.” It’s not true that “nobody” else has… — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 15, 2026

Was Nasa closed? No.

‘NASA has been in continuous existence since its founding in 1958.’

But did Trump start Artemis? Also no.

‘The space launch system (SLS) used in the recent Artemis II lunar flyby was developed under Obama beginning in 2011, while the Orion spacecraft used in Artemis II also predates Trump’s time in office.’

So, he didn’t instigate the system or the creation of the spacecraft, and the mission was given the green light by Joe Biden. Tweeters were all over it.

1.

"I started that program….NASA was closed"…..umm ok…..here’s Biden with the crew of Artemis II at the White House in 2023 https://t.co/m3a1FMOd6U pic.twitter.com/JCWcO4oTxi — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 15, 2026

2.

If Joe Biden had said this, the GOP would have spent 3 days talking about dementia. https://t.co/AZQE3u4lkB — Dave Thul (@davethul) April 15, 2026

3.

trump tried to cut NASA's budget last year and Congress reversed it. He once again proposed cutting NASA's overall funding by 23% and a 47% cut in NASA's science funding which would be the largest single-year cut in the agency's history. https://t.co/G0LEyHDkHK — Covie (@covie_93) April 15, 2026

4.

He’s a fucking liar. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 15, 2026

5.

LIAR: Joe Biden started the program. https://t.co/HMMMnhuXAk — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) April 15, 2026

6.

What's next? Trump invented the internet, won the war against Iran 2,700 times, and was the first man on the moon? pic.twitter.com/NBIjwkfe6y — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) April 15, 2026

7.

If memory serves me correct, didn’t DOGE pressure NASa to cut $420million in contracts, closed 3key offices,and fired 23employees. Luckily the Biden Administration had already committed to this Moon mission ….#25thAmendmentTrumpAlready pic.twitter.com/iZbqzBdS5t — Great White North 🍁🇨🇦 (@MadeInCanada_eh) April 15, 2026

8.

He lies so easily, and his cult believes him. https://t.co/aVi4VD6PVv pic.twitter.com/X2YMlzDmv1 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 15, 2026

9.