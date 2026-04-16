US artemis ii donald trump nasa

Donald Trump claimed he had to reopen Nasa to start Artemis II, and the fact-checks were visible from the moon – 17 stellar clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 16th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s sit-down interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo was exactly what you’d expect – a BS session from the president, with no pushback from the so-called journalist.

He repeated his ridiculous claim that he had ended eight wars – adding that nobody else had ended one.

If that’s the case, President Numpty, why aren’t all the wars ever started still happening?

At one point, Trump made a couple of outrageous claims about the country’s space programme.

CNN’s fact-checker, the supreme Daniel Dale, brought the facts on Nasa and much more.

Was Nasa closed? No.

‘NASA has been in continuous existence since its founding in 1958.’

But did Trump start Artemis? Also no.

‘The space launch system (SLS) used in the recent Artemis II lunar flyby was developed under Obama beginning in 2011, while the Orion spacecraft used in Artemis II also predates Trump’s time in office.’

So, he didn’t instigate the system or the creation of the spacecraft, and the mission was given the green light by Joe Biden. Tweeters were all over it.

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