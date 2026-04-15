This hilarious ‘Dr Trump’ TV ad is so good you could almost forgive AI for a second because it’s magnificent
You’ll know by now the (since deleted) Donald Trump ‘Jesus’ meme which the president has since claimed showed him as a doctor.
No-one was buying that, obviously, and the whole episode prompted a stream of mockery and A++ takedowns.
But surely no-one did it better than this, a ‘Dr Trump’ TV ad which is a just so good. We hope you agree …
Has anyone else been seeing these Dr. Trump ads nonstop on TV or is it just me? pic.twitter.com/Roal2X10j3
— TBC (@TBC_on_X) April 14, 2026
You can almost forgive AI when it comes up with stuff like that. Well, nearly …
1.
I’m dead 🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Luca.sol ⚫️ (TBC Arc) (@Lucathedegen) April 14, 2026
2.
that’s okay because Dr. Trump can bring you back to life 🙏
— TBC (@TBC_on_X) April 14, 2026
3.
“I was clinically brain dead” comedy gold lol
— Morgs (@Morgs_Take) April 14, 2026
4.
— TheAngryAlaskan (@RealAngryAlaska) April 15, 2026
5.
omg this is insanely classic! 🤣🤣🤣
— Jason Matthews 🇺🇦 Ⓥ🌱 (@Jason_Matthews) April 14, 2026
6.
🤣😂🤣😂outrageous. He breathed life into America. So why not call 1800notjesus. 🐸🔥😇🙏🙏
— Dorothy starcher (@DorothySta46522) April 14, 2026
7.
— John 🇺🇸 (@endurance831) April 14, 2026
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Trump claimed the image he was forced to delete was him as a doctor, not as Jesus, and got mocked on a biblical scale – 32 hilarious takedowns
Source @TBC_on_X