Entertainment donald trump

This hilarious ‘Dr Trump’ TV ad is so good you could almost forgive AI for a second because it’s magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated April 15th, 2026

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You’ll know by now the (since deleted) Donald Trump ‘Jesus’ meme which the president has since claimed showed him as a doctor.

No-one was buying that, obviously, and the whole episode prompted a stream of mockery and A++ takedowns.

But surely no-one did it better than this, a ‘Dr Trump’ TV ad which is a just so good. We hope you agree …

You can almost forgive AI when it comes up with stuff like that. Well, nearly …

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Trump claimed the image he was forced to delete was him as a doctor, not as Jesus, and got mocked on a biblical scale – 32 hilarious takedowns

Source @TBC_on_X