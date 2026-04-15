This hilarious ‘Dr Trump’ TV ad is so good you could almost forgive AI for a second because it’s magnificent

Entertainment donald trump

You’ll know by now the (since deleted) Donald Trump ‘Jesus’ meme which the president has since claimed showed him as a doctor.

No-one was buying that, obviously, and the whole episode prompted a stream of mockery and A++ takedowns.

But surely no-one did it better than this, a ‘Dr Trump’ TV ad which is a just so good. We hope you agree …

Has anyone else been seeing these Dr. Trump ads nonstop on TV or is it just me? pic.twitter.com/Roal2X10j3 — TBC (@TBC_on_X) April 14, 2026

You can almost forgive AI when it comes up with stuff like that. Well, nearly …

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that’s okay because Dr. Trump can bring you back to life 🙏 — TBC (@TBC_on_X) April 14, 2026

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“I was clinically brain dead” comedy gold lol — Morgs (@Morgs_Take) April 14, 2026

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omg this is insanely classic! 🤣🤣🤣 — Jason Matthews 🇺🇦 Ⓥ🌱 (@Jason_Matthews) April 14, 2026

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🤣😂🤣😂outrageous. He breathed life into America. So why not call 1800notjesus. 🐸🔥😇🙏🙏 — Dorothy starcher (@DorothySta46522) April 14, 2026

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Trump claimed the image he was forced to delete was him as a doctor, not as Jesus, and got mocked on a biblical scale – 32 hilarious takedowns

Source @TBC_on_X