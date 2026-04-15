Politics epstein files JD Vance turning point usa

JD Vance was challenged about the Epstein Files in his political back yard and his response suggested he really didn’t see this coming

Saul Hutson. Updated April 15th, 2026

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Nowhere is safe these days for JD Vance.

The smarmy Veep usually has a condescending deflection for any question lobbed his way. But this might be a turning point. (Pun sadly intended.)

Vance was speaking to what he was assuming was a home crowd fully on board with everything Maga has done to the United States of America over the past 18 months.

That was clearly not the case.

The well-crafted question was definitely not the softball Vance expected. Note how many times he shifts in his seat as the audience member keeps talking.

The VP’s answer wasn’t exactly a home run, as he closes it up with a rambling deflection about how any connect between Epstein and Trump is a hoax.

Twitter only had more follow-up questions after Vance stopped speaking.

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