This 13-second clip of a man giving his dog a ride at the playground remains one of the most wholesome things on the internet
Over on TikTok, Tom Beales shared a video of a heartwarming scene captured back in 2019 in a Doncaster park.
Just because the US looks like it’s about to implode and take us with them, doesn’t mean we can’t just watch cute animal videos and ignore the news.
The joyous scene really connected with TikTok users, who left comments like these.
Someone on Twitter seemed inspired.
I'm sure there's a story in this for children's writers 🙂 https://t.co/P5f3TjG78G
— SCBWI British Isles (@SCBWI_BI) January 21, 2021
Sounds like a job for Michael Morpurgo.
