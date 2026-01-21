Mark Carney politely told the US it’s time to try something else and the entirety of the internet stood up to applaud as one

Politics canada mark carney

Canadian PM Mark Carney has had to listen to a lot of hot wind coming from his downstairs neighbor in the last year (and plenty before that, even).

He finally hit back.

At a speech given during the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Carney gave a sober and honest assessment of how he sees the path forward to international relations.

Carney: “American hegemony in particular helped provide public goods, open sea lanes, a stable financial system, collective security … this bargain no longer works. Let me be direct. We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition … recently, great powers have begun using… pic.twitter.com/oVSorwTyUT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2026

Whether or not anyone in Donald Trump’s White House can understand the severity of this statement is up for debate.

But Carney’s core message resonated with a lot of followers online.

1.

I like how he speaks in coherent sentences, without threatening anyone. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) January 20, 2026

2.

Canada as a whole should be proud of how we are being represented on the world stage right now. Clean, articulate, and direct verbage from a PM who is weathering a rough patch with dignity. I don’t see him as Liberal, or Conservative in these moments, I see him as a leader.… https://t.co/WCLgmMiS4Z — Rob Fai (@RobFai) January 20, 2026

3.

This seems to be resonating not only because people like its eloquence but because they like him having the spine to say it. https://t.co/keGlB38aeV — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) January 21, 2026

4.

Trump would be angry enough to invade Canada if he could understand what Carney just said https://t.co/0L3UYXmX3V — Christian Borys (@ItsBorys) January 20, 2026

5.

Donnie is gonna a translator for this one. These big words aren’t in coloring book form. — You Are My Arsenal (@YouAreMyArsenal) January 20, 2026

6.

And he just… said it. What every critical scholar has been saying for decades. He just “yup”… I don’t know how to process this https://t.co/JeD07GiE2a — Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) January 20, 2026

7.

I am so grateful to have PM Carney as my leader.

I hope the U.S soon gets their own sane leader. — KNugent4118 (@KNugent4118) January 20, 2026

8.