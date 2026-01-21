Politics canada mark carney

Mark Carney politely told the US it’s time to try something else and the entirety of the internet stood up to applaud as one

Saul Hutson. Updated January 21st, 2026

Canadian PM Mark Carney has had to listen to a lot of hot wind coming from his downstairs neighbor in the last year (and plenty before that, even).

He finally hit back.

At a speech given during the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Carney gave a sober and honest assessment of how he sees the path forward to international relations.

Whether or not anyone in Donald Trump’s White House can understand the severity of this statement is up for debate.

But Carney’s core message resonated with a lot of followers online.

