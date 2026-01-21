Twitter elon musk ryanair

Ryanair trolling Elon Musk was already good but the fury of these Musk superfans took it to a whole new level

John Plunkett. Updated January 21st, 2026

To Twitter now – no, stick with us, please – where Elon Musk and Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary have been having a right set-to after the Tesla donut floated the idea of buying the airline.

Musk wasn’t happy after Ryanair rejected the use of his Starlink to provide wifi on its flights, and has since floated the idea of buying the budget carrier on Twitter.

Ryanair took the opportunity to relentlessly troll Musk on his own social website, and jolly entertaining it was too.

Like this.

And this.

And this.

And indeed this.

How well was Musk taking it? Well, it started badly …

… and got a whole lot worse.

Snowflake. And the fury of these Musk superfans taking it all very seriously indeed made the whole thing even better.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Bravo Ryanair!

We’re with this person.

And this person.

And this person!

And finally (honest), this person.

And just in case you were wondering if Elon Musk really could buy Ryanair.

To conclude …

READ MORE

A hideously bigoted troll posted two pictures of Pierce Brosnan with his wife Keely to warn men off marriage and was savagely owned – 14 comebacks with a licence to kill

Source @Ryanair