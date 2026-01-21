Ryanair trolling Elon Musk was already good but the fury of these Musk superfans took it to a whole new level

Twitter elon musk ryanair

To Twitter now – no, stick with us, please – where Elon Musk and Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary have been having a right set-to after the Tesla donut floated the idea of buying the airline.

Musk wasn’t happy after Ryanair rejected the use of his Starlink to provide wifi on its flights, and has since floated the idea of buying the budget carrier on Twitter.

Ryanair took the opportunity to relentlessly troll Musk on his own social website, and jolly entertaining it was too.

Like this.

And this.

And this.

And indeed this.

How well was Musk taking it? Well, it started badly …

How much would it cost to buy you? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 19, 2026

… and got a whole lot worse.

The insufferable, special needs chimp currently running Ryan Air is an accountant. Has no idea how airplanes even fly. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 20, 2026

Snowflake. And the fury of these Musk superfans taking it all very seriously indeed made the whole thing even better.

1.

Ryanair’s official account says Wifi on airplanes is untrue propaganda??? This after the CEO wrote obviously incorrect info about how much extra fuel consumption an airplane Starlink antenna would cause. Are we witnessing an epic real time brand destruction? For no reason? https://t.co/dyid5nJXI2 — Phil Trubey (@PTrubey) January 19, 2026

2.

Oops 🤭 They just made a crucial mistake. Besides doubling down on the retarded take that somehow Elon doesn’t know anything about drag(?????), they now publicly attacked him? Elon doesn’t start fights but he dam sure finishes them. RIP Ryanair 🪦 https://t.co/UxurrwcekI — Robin (@xdNiBoR) January 20, 2026

3.

Michael O’ Leary is fucked. Now I think there’s a much higher chance that Elon will buy Ryanair and remove him as CEO. When you have fuck you money, you have the full right to do what you want with it. Now I think a Tesla-SpaceX electric plane could be in the works… pic.twitter.com/NDtrQiTxp4 — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) January 20, 2026

4.

It seems that Ryanair's social media manager is doing his best to fire the current CEO https://t.co/U6cbf15UE6 — Andrea Stroppa 🐺 Claudius Nero's Legion 🐺 (@andst7) January 20, 2026

5.

Let the hostile takeover begin https://t.co/2rM9rVRm5J — Whole Mars Catalog (@wholemars) January 20, 2026

6.

7.

“I would pay no attention whatsoever to Elon Musk – he’s an idiot. He knows nothing about aircraft aerodynamics.” – Michael O’Leary, Ryanair CEO … Jensen Huang: Elon is an extraordinary engineer. He is singular in his understanding of engineering and construction and large… https://t.co/FbqoQP4qG7 — Yatharth (@yatharthmaan) January 20, 2026

8.

Whenever something happens don't come complaining about Elon doing something irrational lol. They are asking for it and will get absolutely destroyed if they keep doing it 🤷 If you pick a fight, it's a good idea to not pick a fight with the man who has the biggest amount of… https://t.co/ae6iOgGewC — Robin (@xdNiBoR) January 20, 2026

9.

Bravo Ryanair!

We’re with this person.

If this is an intentional troll to get Elon Musk to buy you guys, intern needs a raise. — Eric Forgy (@EricForgy) January 19, 2026

And this person.

Gotta give it to @Ryanair – they are using this to their advantage. I’ve spent exactly 0 minutes thinking about Ryanair in the past. That number is now up to 5. That’s gotta be worth something. https://t.co/xxj4ti2LUG — Farzad 🇮🇷 (@farzyness) January 20, 2026

And this person!

Imagine not understanding how much good PR this creates for Ryan Air. Ryan Air is built on one simple premise, hating their customers. this is a meme, it’s a brand choice. it works for them. their ~1h average flight time and €15 ticket price makes it that NOBODY cares about… — Linus ✦ Ekenstam (@LinusEkenstam) January 21, 2026

And finally (honest), this person.

You gotta admit, their social media manager is a pretty decent troll. Credit where credit is due. They’re hilarious. — Jennifer Strahan (@j_grieshaber) January 20, 2026

And just in case you were wondering if Elon Musk really could buy Ryanair.

Ryanair is an EU airline, and EU law requires that airlines operating in the EU be: •More than 50% owned

•Effectively controlled

by EU/EEA nationals The board and management (led by Michael O’Leary) are strongly opposed to takeovers. Irish and UK takeover rules make hostile… https://t.co/VaNe6562HP — European LibCon 🇪🇺🗽🦅 (@pl_european) January 20, 2026

To conclude …

Absolutely in love with Ryanair managing to turn the world’s richest Nazi saluter into a blubbering toddler throwing a tantrum 😆 Can’t help but feel that taking on Michael O’Leary and his social team might not be a winnable battle — Simon Patterson (@denkmit) January 21, 2026

READ MORE

A hideously bigoted troll posted two pictures of Pierce Brosnan with his wife Keely to warn men off marriage and was savagely owned – 14 comebacks with a licence to kill

Source @Ryanair