A hideously bigoted troll posted two pictures of Pierce Brosnan with his wife Keely to warn men off marriage and was savagely owned – 14 comebacks with a licence to kill

Perice Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, have been happily married for 25 years. Since they’re both public figures, their relationship has been documented from the start.

Twitter user, “Steve,” (handle @Loverism__) decided to post a pic of the happy couple when they first met next to a pic of then multiple decades later to make a point.

The implied message behind Steve’s post was that once you’re married, you and your partner might not look the exact same for the entirety of the relationship. (No shit, Steve.)

That led to this snarky post:

Dear men, this is your daily reminder to avoid marriage pic.twitter.com/tTHqJ6Jvcp — Steve (@Loverism__) January 18, 2026

It did not go well from there for Steve.

The hurricane of replies came from every angle. But all of them landed on the same point: Steve is an idiot.

Here are the many different takes that teach many valuable lessons from Steve’s post — none of which he intended.

Agreed. If you’re this shallow and stupid, you should avoid marriage at all costs. Sincerely, women everywhere. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) January 18, 2026

Dear woman this is your daily reminder to avoid Steve — Rain (@Crypto3Rain) January 19, 2026

Fellas is it gay to love your wife for your entire life from the moment you first saw her https://t.co/bGWPlX6YnF — j (@thickyrubio) January 20, 2026

Please I implore you, hit translate on this tweet. https://t.co/DAYPb2Y6bj pic.twitter.com/PI4cFJTyeR — Kaleb (@KalebPrime) January 19, 2026

Avoid marriage because you and your wife get hotter as you grow older together https://t.co/OQIvy45QEf — Justin🦩Boldaji (@justinboldaji) January 18, 2026

“Oh no my wife grew giant honkers and still has flawless skin after decades of being married. Woa is me!” https://t.co/Gi27qE5QkR — Nicky the Knower (@NickTheKnower) January 18, 2026

