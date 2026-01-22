Air Force One made an unexpected return to the airbase with Trump on board, and the mockery really took off – 22 funniest responses

US donald trump

Donald Trump’s time at the World Economic Forum in Davos has proved to be every bit as mind-boggling as his speech in the White House on Tuesday.

No one can be watching this Davos speech and reach any conclusion but that the President of the United States is mentally disturbed and that something is deeply wrong with him. This is both embarrassing and extremely dangerous. — Tom Nichols (@radiofreetom.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 2:49 PM

To the semi-relief of the world – apart from Putin, perhaps – he said he wouldn’t use force to take Greenland. And we all know we can take Trump assurances to the bank.

Attn news commentators: Trump saying he could use force to obtain Greenland but won’t is not Trump saying he won’t use force to obtain Greenland. It is Trump using force as a threat to obtain Greenland. That is why he mentions it. — Philip Bump (@pbump.com) January 21, 2026 at 2:16 PM

He spent much of his speech appearing to cling onto the lectern for support, and people noticed he was slurring his words at times.

In case anyone felt like relaxing too much over the lowering of the threat level to Europe, he commented that ‘sometimes you need a dictator’.

Even before arriving, however, there had been a considerable amount of drama relating to the president, when Air Force One was forced to return to the air base due to an ‘electrical fault’.

Trump rapid response: "After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 21, 2026 at 3:49 AM

The rumour mill had a very different idea about the cause of the diversion.

With Trump turning up at Davos in one piece, although not a massively healthy piece, the finger-crossing faded, and the piss-taking took over.

These were our favourites.

there are plenty of reasons Air Force One would suddenly turn around. for example, they may have forgotten Kevin — eli yudin (@eliyudin.com) January 21, 2026 at 5:37 AM

The NYT reports that Air Force One has turned around due to a situation officials are describing as “creature on the wing” — pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 5:11 AM

Air Force One has more courage than congress. — Brian Guest (@brguest20.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 6:48 AM

Air Force One broke down on its way to Davos. His world humiliation tour continues. — Nash Is Here For It (@nashishereforit.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 4:16 AM

I assume they found a nut loose on Air Force One. — Nick Stone (@typejunky.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 11:51 AM

Girl are you Air Force One because all of a sudden I'm extremely interested in you despite your issues — AL Kaline 🇮🇪 🍉 (@alkalinecollective.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 5:15 AM

Reports that Donald Trump's hand fell off on Air Force One are unfounded and very funny — Thor Benson (@thorbenson.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 4:51 AM

