Trump’s rambling 90-minute ear assault about how great he is perfectly summed up his year back in government – 21 scathing responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 21st, 2026

Tuesday was the first anniversary of Donald Trump’s second inauguration, and he marked the occasion with a speech and press conference at the White House.

His speech lasted about 90 minutes, not including press questions, but like his term of office, it felt much much longer.

The fact-checkers should have asked for triple time, with factual elements much more difficult to spot than lies.

Washington DC wasn’t the murder hotspot Trump claims, and the National Guard patrols have simply made more people stay at home.

He accused Democrats of faking employment figures by …employing people.

We’re not sure who gave him a stack of mugshots, but the several minutes he spent reading them out are ones we wish we could claim back with interest – and compensation.

Somebody really needs to explain to him that asylum seekers haven’t come from asylums.

Here’s what his former Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham, thought of his performance.

She wasn’t the only one with concerns.

