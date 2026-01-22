Twitter elon musk ryanair

Elon Musk called Michael O’Leary a ‘retarded twat’ and the Ryanair man’s A++ comeback was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated January 22nd, 2026

This is surely the most entertaining Twitter spat since Piers Morgan and Dan Walker – you remember – used to take chunks out of it each other over breakfast TV.

It’s Elon Musk and Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary who have been going at it hammer and tongs of late after O’Leary declined to install Musk’s wifi enabling Starlink on his flights.

Musk didn’t take to that too kindly, throwing random (and offensive) insults at O’Leary …

… and threatening to buy Ryanair for good measure.

Which prompted this A++ response from O’Leary and it was just magnificent.

And a longer clip for context because it’s all gold, basically.

And an even longer clip (director’s cut)!

Boom!

And here is just a little bit of love people had for that.

