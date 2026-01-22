Karoline Leavitt denied that Trump had mixed up Greenland and Iceland, then provable facts entered the chat – 19 frank rebuttals

US donald trump greenland Karoline Leavitt

Just one of a great number of problems with Donald Trump’s Davos speech on Wednesday was the fact that he kept referring to Greenland as Iceland.

Trump now confusing Greenland with Iceland multiple times pic.twitter.com/nDvufNVB6T — Acyn (@Acyn) January 21, 2026

He wants to take over ownership of the country so much, he can’t be bothered to get the name right. Standard Trump behaviour.

Of course, it was widely reported by people not in thrall to the Tangerine Tyrant, including the White House reporter for NewsNation, Libbey Dean.

During his @wef remarks, President Trump appeared to mix up Greenland and Iceland around three times. — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) January 21, 2026

Propagandist-in-chief, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wasn’t prepared to allow anyone to make a factual statement that reflected badly on her boss. She rushed in with a ‘correction’.

Community notes countered her counter.

The internet joined in.

It’s not even strategic anymore. Just muscle memory. Lying is the reflex. Truth doesn’t even enter the equation. Could’ve said jet lag, a slip, anything human. But no. Straight to gaslight mode. That’s how deep it is. — Ambrose Pike (@ambrose_pike) January 21, 2026

Cat check: Trump mistakenly referred to Iceland, repeatedlypic.twitter.com/t3f9fFoNtO — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 21, 2026

This is incredibly pathetic, even for you. — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) January 21, 2026

You’re gonna need a bigger cross KKKaroline because God is gonna have a really fucking hard time with how shamelessly you’ve lied. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 21, 2026

Yes. He did. It’s on tape. Regardless of who tells you otherwise! — Simon McCoy (@SimonMcCoyTV) January 21, 2026

It's on fucking video… Holy shit, it's like you wake up each day on purpose to lie. pic.twitter.com/FMDKTp8mU5 https://t.co/NrPqL2KjOv — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 21, 2026

Yeah did your ears fall off??? — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) January 21, 2026

