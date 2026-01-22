US donald trump greenland Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt denied that Trump had mixed up Greenland and Iceland, then provable facts entered the chat – 19 frank rebuttals

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 22nd, 2026

Just one of a great number of problems with Donald Trump’s Davos speech on Wednesday was the fact that he kept referring to Greenland as Iceland.

He wants to take over ownership of the country so much, he can’t be bothered to get the name right. Standard Trump behaviour.

Of course, it was widely reported by people not in thrall to the Tangerine Tyrant, including the White House reporter for NewsNation, Libbey Dean.

Propagandist-in-chief, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wasn’t prepared to allow anyone to make a factual statement that reflected badly on her boss. She rushed in with a ‘correction’.

No he didn’t, Libby. His written remarks referred to Greenland as a “piece of ice” because that’s what it is. You’re the only one mixing anything up here. With a photo of an ice-covered island in Greenland.

Community notes countered her counter.

President Trump said "Iceland" in his remarks multiple times when speaking in reference to Greenland.

The internet joined in.

