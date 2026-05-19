An undercover reporter posed as a right wing news channel to wind up Tommy Robinson supporters and it’s both supremely satisfying and wildly infuriating at the same time

Politics Tommy Robinson

To Tommy Robinson’s ‘Unite the Kingdom’ march – last time, honest – where the good people of @BylineTimes sent an undercover reporter posting as a right wing news channel, Patriot News.

And as exercises in exposing the bigotry and hypocrisy of Tommy Robinson army, such as it is, it’s hard to beat.

Our undercover reporter went on the Tommy Robinson rally this weekend, posing as a far-right news channel, and found Tommy Robinson supporters fuming about his criminal record pic.twitter.com/WhXvd7yBDN — Byline Times (@BylineTimes) May 18, 2026

Both supremely satisfying and wildly infuriating at the same time.

Those people are staggeringly daft and dangerous — ElRoding (@el_roding) May 18, 2026

"This is Chris Lewis from Patriot News, where feelings beat facts"

🤣 https://t.co/kjtZY6EhR9 — Hartley Patterson (@Hartley_Patter) May 18, 2026

It really is hard to distinguish between parody and reality nowadays! — DB77 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DBW77) May 18, 2026

The fact one guy quotes 'using an MG42' all you need to know… pic.twitter.com/diTCK7GXGK — Justin Di Tommaso (@jditommaso72) May 18, 2026

You know these men are going to repeat the stories about migrants eating Corgis — capellarec (@Capellarec) May 18, 2026

Have a laugh. And salute the great @scatatkins He winds up a lot of ever so thick Tommy Robinson supporters. #ProudtobeBritishbutnotlikethesemorons https://t.co/HXc6XUote1 — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) May 18, 2026

To conclude …

A must watch 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/TEgJLE7JVQ — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 18, 2026

More @BylineTimes here! And follow @scatatkins here!

Source @BylineTimes