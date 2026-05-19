Politics Tommy Robinson

An undercover reporter posed as a right wing news channel to wind up Tommy Robinson supporters and it’s both supremely satisfying and wildly infuriating at the same time

John Plunkett. Updated May 19th, 2026

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To Tommy Robinson’s ‘Unite the Kingdom’ march – last time, honest – where the good people of @BylineTimes sent an undercover reporter posting as a right wing news channel, Patriot News.

And as exercises in exposing the bigotry and hypocrisy of Tommy Robinson army, such as it is, it’s hard to beat.

Both supremely satisfying and wildly infuriating at the same time.

To conclude …

More @BylineTimes here! And follow @scatatkins here!

Source @BylineTimes