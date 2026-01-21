Donald Trump kept calling Greenland ‘Iceland’ by mistake and it didn’t just speak volumes about his state of mind, it bellowed them

US donald trump greenland

To Davos wnow here Donald Trump finally turned up to address world leaders, reassuring them that he wouldn’t be using force to acquire Greenland but said he wouldn’t forget – or forgive, presumably – if the county didn’t come quietly.

What a relief that would be, if only you could believe a word he said, in a speech that wasn’t so much low energy as absolute zero.

the room is so silent for Trump’s lie-fest in Davos that you could hear someone fart pic.twitter.com/GtCD1Dx8lN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2026

And that wasn’t all, after Trump kept calling Greenland ‘Iceland’ by mistake.

Trump now confusing Greenland with Iceland multiple times pic.twitter.com/nDvufNVB6T — Acyn (@Acyn) January 21, 2026

Not for the first time, either.

President Trump has now called Greenland “Iceland” three times today and once yesterday. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 21, 2026

Seriously. And it didn’t just speak volumes about the man and the state of his presidency right now, it bellowed them. And these people surely said it best.

1.

Can he at least get the name of the country correct that he’s trying to illegally annex?? — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) January 21, 2026

2.

He’s so old and confused. If I was the President of Iceland I’d start preparing to defend themselves against the US if Trump sends troops to the wrong country. — Uncle Stevie’s Favorite Nephew (@gerryrard) January 21, 2026

3.

4.

5.

America is going to start World War III and their president can’t even remember the name of the country he’s mad at. He’s saying Iceland, though he means Greenland/Denmark, though he’s actually mad at Norway. — Matt (@KrankyKanuck) January 21, 2026

6.

I would love to see trump try to pronounce Reykjavík. — Bubbe Wokestein 💙🇪🇺 🇨🇦✡️ (@veggieto) January 21, 2026

7.

The entire audience of leaders are thinking, poor Americans they really fucked themselves. — Haley Zellany 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@h_zellany) January 21, 2026

8.

I have secondhand embarrassment for America. — Trump is a PEDO ⚖️ (@TrumpPedophile2) January 21, 2026

9.