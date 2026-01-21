US donald trump greenland

Donald Trump kept calling Greenland ‘Iceland’ by mistake and it didn’t just speak volumes about his state of mind, it bellowed them

John Plunkett. Updated January 21st, 2026

To Davos wnow here Donald Trump finally turned up to address world leaders, reassuring them that he wouldn’t be using force to acquire Greenland but said he wouldn’t forget – or forgive, presumably – if the county didn’t come quietly.

What a relief that would be, if only you could believe a word he said, in a speech that wasn’t so much low energy as absolute zero.

And that wasn’t all, after Trump kept calling Greenland ‘Iceland’ by mistake.

Not for the first time, either.

Seriously. And it didn’t just speak volumes about the man and the state of his presidency right now, it bellowed them. And these people surely said it best.

