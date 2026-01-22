Nato’s Mark Rutte ruthlessly fact checked Donald Trump to his face and much more of this sort of thing please

US donald trump Mark Rutte NATO

Handling Donald Trump is like handling a feral dog. He’s scared. He’s angry. He can lash out at any moment and seriously hurt people (or entire populations of people) in the process.

So watching NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte completely muzzle the US President in front of everyone really was something to behold.

In a powerful moment, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte checked Trump in real time: NATO has always had America’s back, including after 9/11. Trump’s “we never got anything from NATO” lie just got buried on the world stage. He looked like a fool today. Now watch the tantrum. pic.twitter.com/hKaHqe69jp — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 22, 2026

This came on the heels of Trump openly worrying about NATO’s commitment to the United States.

The United States is the only country to ever trigger NATO’s Article 5. Every single NATO member answered America’s call. https://t.co/ihUmk3clKP — Daractenus (@Daractenus) January 20, 2026

This was just one way the NATO chief handled the damaging claims Trump has been spreading lately.

When Rutte appeared on Fox News after the meeting with Trump, he said POTUS didn’t even bring up Greenland at all. This after weeks of threatening military action and a hostile takeover.

🚨WOW: Trump spent weeks threatening to take Greenland – then folded like an ACCORDION in the room. NATO chief Mark Rutte: “The issue of whether Greenland stays with Denmark did not come up.” All bark. No bite. A loud bully with a tiny… spine. pic.twitter.com/VJ7I4rEZ0S — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 22, 2026

The newly minted “Trump Whisperer” earned endless plaudits on Twitter for his ability to handle the rabid Commander in Chief during his visit to Davos.

1.

Rutte “handled” Trump brilliantly while standing up for NATO. Diplomacy: the art of telling a person to go to hell & making them look forward to the trip! — Paula Mercado (@icunurseMercado) January 22, 2026

2.

Weeks of bluster about ‘taking’ Greenland, and it turns out NATO never even talked about it. Loud threats, zero follow-through — all show, no substance. #TACO — Lucy’s Booth (@HeatherK9070) January 22, 2026

3.

Rutte hit him with, ‘NATO had your back after 9/11, and you brought vibes and lies.’ Trump got fact‑checked on the world stage like a toddler caught bluffing at the grown‑ups’ table — Good Karma (@DunderMifflin27) January 22, 2026

4.

Maybe the gop can learn something from him https://t.co/3OJ08ZPFQR — MA (@MAlfreno) January 22, 2026

5.

Weeks of bluster about ‘taking’ Greenland, and it turns out NATO never even talked about it. Loud threats, zero follow-through — all show, no substance. #TACO — Lucy’s Booth (@HeatherK9070) January 22, 2026

6.

He was actually talking about Iceland this time perhaps? — Semidore (@CommoNole) January 22, 2026

7.