Nato’s Mark Rutte ruthlessly fact checked Donald Trump to his face and much more of this sort of thing please

Saul Hutson. Updated January 22nd, 2026

Handling Donald Trump is like handling a feral dog. He’s scared. He’s angry. He can lash out at any moment and seriously hurt people (or entire populations of people) in the process.

So watching NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte completely muzzle the US President in front of everyone really was something to behold.

This came on the heels of Trump openly worrying about NATO’s commitment to the United States.

This was just one way the NATO chief handled the damaging claims Trump has been spreading lately.

When Rutte appeared on Fox News after the meeting with Trump, he said POTUS didn’t even bring up Greenland at all. This after weeks of threatening military action and a hostile takeover.

The newly minted “Trump Whisperer” earned endless plaudits on Twitter for his ability to handle the rabid Commander in Chief during his visit to Davos.

