‘What was normal in 2019, but looks like ‘psychopath behaviour’ in 2026?’ – 23 ways we’ve changed for the better

People love to bandy about the phrase ‘unprecedented times’, but when the President of the United States is threatening to invade Greenland, of all places, it’s definitely fitting.

However, it’s important to remember that times change, and things that seemed normal or right a few years ago now seem strange and wrong.

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskReddit page after user de-secops posted this question:

What was normal in 2019, but looks like ‘psychopath behaviour’ in 2026?

And lots of people chipped in with the things we no longer do, like these…

‘Worshipping Musk.’

–Equivalent_Half_6298

‘Posting something on Facebook.’

–junathun

‘Going to work sick.’

–OtherMikeP

‘Thinking and checking facts it seems. The most research people do is to ask AI now which is often wrong.’

–Budpets

‘Expecting people to answer work messages after 6pm.’

–SlightlySurreal_92

‘Being a fan of P Diddy or Kanye.’

–Routine-Expert-4954

‘Posting your location, meals, and every thought in real time. Totally normal in 2019, kinda unhinged in 2026.’

–itsme_LovelyS

‘Doing your work/essay without the ‘help’ of an AI bot. Apparently, using semicolons and hyphens means that you’re using GPT. My inner grammar freak didn’t know that using correct grammar is suspicious now. I apologise.’

–KoKoNut_0

‘Commuting two hours to sit in an office and do Zoom calls with people in the same building.’

–Storage-Proper

‘Apparently wanting McDonald’s 24/7 breakfast. Freaking love that! Bring it back.’

–poop_to_live

‘Sneezing into your hand. I would argue it’s always been psychopath behaviour because ew, gross. But post-Covid it feels extra heinous.’

–Syncopian

‘Spending two hours a day in a cramped train just to sit at a desk you have at home? Peak psychopath behaviour.’

–Phase_zero_X