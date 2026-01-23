A man trolled ‘heavily made up TikTok ladies’ and was gloriously schooled into next year and back

Celebrity Bigotry Hannah fry

You may very well be familiar with the work of the great Dr Hannah Fry, mathematician, author, broadcaster, podcaster and much else besides.

We mention her because of this fascinating video which went viral on Twitter back in the day, explaining how austerity came about by an error in a spreadsheet.

That’s not the reason we’re here – well, it is – but it’s mostly because of this response from – you guessed it! – a man who wasn’t happy, he really wasn’t happy at all.

And he probably should have thought twice before hitting send, especially the bit about ‘experts just because they go pretty eyes’.

Because, look.

Boom.

And it made so many people’s day better, including all these people.

Last word goes to – who else? – @FryRsquared.

Follow Hannah Fry here!

