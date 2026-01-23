A man trolled ‘heavily made up TikTok ladies’ and was gloriously schooled into next year and back

Celebrity Bigotry Hannah fry

You may very well be familiar with the work of the great Dr Hannah Fry, mathematician, author, broadcaster, podcaster and much else besides.

We mention her because of this fascinating video which went viral on Twitter back in the day, explaining how austerity came about by an error in a spreadsheet.

This is a fascinating Dr Hannah Fry clip on how austerity came about by an error in a spreadsheet……pic.twitter.com/HuftcDwsGR — Central Bylines (@CentralBylines) January 23, 2024

That’s not the reason we’re here – well, it is – but it’s mostly because of this response from – you guessed it! – a man who wasn’t happy, he really wasn’t happy at all.

And he probably should have thought twice before hitting send, especially the bit about ‘experts just because they go pretty eyes’.

Because, look.

she’s literally president of the maths society dude what more can you possibly want pic.twitter.com/1U2sqnxahV — katie spalding (@supermathskid) January 23, 2024

Boom.

And it made so many people’s day better, including all these people.

“aren’t my eyes pretty?????” is SENDING me though — ʟᴇᴏɴɪᴇ ᴍᴇᴅᴇᴀ ★ (@areuledd) January 23, 2024

he just wants to feel appreciated — katie spalding (@supermathskid) January 23, 2024

You rang? — katie spalding (@supermathskid) January 23, 2024

Man feels threatened by intelligent women wearing makeup. Apparently. Prob a word for that? — SendCakeFilms (@SendCakeFilms) January 23, 2024

Last word goes to – who else? – @FryRsquared.

That’s it, I’ve found it. My favourite tweet of all time. https://t.co/YEsMTcA4F2 — Hannah Fry (@FryRsquared) January 23, 2024

Follow Hannah Fry here!

READ MORE

Greg Davies’ story was already good but the look on Ryan Gosling’s face made it brilliant

Source @CentralBylines