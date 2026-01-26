If you want to know how well it’s going for Trump’s FBI man Kash Patel he just lost Fox News

US Fox News ice kash patel

FBI director Kash Patel – you remember – went onto Fox News to defend the killing of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, killed in Minnesota by ICE agents in the latest outrage to rock Donald Trump’s America.

And if Patel was expecting an entirely easy ride then that’s not what he got.

Such is the horror of this latest incident that Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo was moved to call him out, and he was just as convincing as you’d expect him to be.

Patel: No one who wants to be peaceful shows up at a protest with a firearm that is loaded with two full magazines and you do not get to touch law enforcement. Bartiromo: But how was he threatening border patrol? He had a camera. He was filming it. pic.twitter.com/uSfLcIeW9p — Acyn (@Acyn) January 25, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Even Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo isn’t buying the Trump administrations lies about Alex Pretti’s murder: “But how was he threatening Border Patrol? How was he using that handgun in terms of threatening Border Patrol? What was the threat? He had his camera, right? He was filming… pic.twitter.com/m7KMBayL1Q — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 25, 2026

2.

WHOA: Conservative Maria Bartiromo REJECTS the Trump Admin’s ICE lies: PATEL: “No one shows up to a protest with a gun.” BARTIROMO: “How was he threatening Border Patrol…He was filming it.” When FOX even says it, the cover story has COLLAPSED. pic.twitter.com/yyy3pA5IvZ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 25, 2026

3.

When you lose Bartiromo, shit’s getting real. — Bubbe Wokestein ✡️ (@veggieto) January 25, 2026

4.

BARITROMO: “But how was he threatening Border Patrol? He had his camera, right?” Even Fox hosts aren’t buying the Orwellian lies (H/T @Acyn) pic.twitter.com/WX44NilPUr — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 25, 2026

5.

While you may not like Patel’s message, at least you can appreciate that he always delivers it with an expression that looks like he’s worried he’s about to shit himself. — Gaeten Dugas (@GaetenD) January 25, 2026

6.

Remember: These guys showed up to a protest with loaded guns and Republicans called them heroes. pic.twitter.com/MP1EZOEBCl — (@ChidiNwatu) January 25, 2026

7.