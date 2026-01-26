US Fox News ice kash patel

If you want to know how well it’s going for Trump’s FBI man Kash Patel he just lost Fox News

John Plunkett. Updated January 26th, 2026

FBI director Kash Patel – you remember – went onto Fox News to defend the killing of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, killed in Minnesota by ICE agents in the latest outrage to rock Donald Trump’s America.

And if Patel was expecting an entirely easy ride then that’s not what he got.

Such is the horror of this latest incident that Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo was moved to call him out, and he was just as convincing as you’d expect him to be.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2